WCN All-Area First Team:
Sam Azure - Junior Guard (Waseca)
Season stats: 9.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg
One of the biggest things Waseca had going for it was its loaded depth at guard and Sam Azure was at the forefront of things in the backcourt. Azure was the Bluejays' primary point guard and was responsible for helping get Waseca’s offense rolling. She could drive to the hoop, knock down pull-up jumpers and could hit her shots from beyond the arc while helping clean up rebounds.
Erin Jacobson - Junior Guard (NRHEG)
Season stats: 11.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.1 sp
Jacobson routinely stepped up for the Panthers and showcased multiple times that she was more than capable of taking a game over, especially when she was sharing the court with Schultz and Stork. She finished third on the team in scoring and was one of the Panthers’ leading rebounders.
Sidney Schultz - Junior Guard (NRHEG)
Season stats: 15.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 5.4 apg, 1.8 spg
Schultz filled the role as one of NRHEG’s primary ball-handlers and finished the season as one of the top scorers among all players. She was the Panthers’ leading playmaker with a team-high 141 assists and doubled-down as their second leading scorer with 407 total points scored. As a junior, Schultz will play a huge role for NRHEG going into next season.
Sophie Stork - Senior Guard (NRHEG)
Season stats: 16.7 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.2 spg
Sophie Stork was flat out dominant during the 2021-22 season as NRHEG’s lone senior in a season full of excitement. Stork was a go-to option and was NRHEG’s leader in scoring, rebounds, steals and blocks. She played a crucial role in the Panthers going from a 5-14 team in 2020-21 to a 20-10 team in 2021-22 and nearly led NRHEG to a subsection championship with her 28 points in the loss to Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial.
Kloe Wadd - Junior Center (Waseca)
Season stats: 13.8 ppg, 11.2 rpg
No player in the area could dominate beneath the hoop like Kloe Wadd. Waseca’s junior center was able to score at will in the post, could easily defend an opposing player’s drive to the hoop and consistently cleaned the offensive and defensive glass night in, night out. She finished as Waseca’s leader in scoring and rebounding per game and will play a big role in Waseca’s success for the 2022-23 season.
WCN All-Area Second Team:
Claire Adams - Senior Guard (JWP)
Season stats: 7.9 ppg, 1.8 apg, 3.6 rpg, 1.4 spg
From the start, Claire Adams was a constant for the JWP lineup and finished the season as the Bulldogs leading scorer with 212 total points scored in her senior season. Adams provided some valuable senior leadership on a JWP team that was dominated by freshmen and sophomores. On top of her scoring, she was also one of JWP’s top rebounders at 3.6 rebounds per game.
Alexis Dahlberg - Sophomore Guard (JWP)
Season stats: 7.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 2.1 spg
Dahlberg was only one of four Bulldogs to play in 28 games and she made sure to be productive all season long. With 181 total rebounds, which includes an outstanding 138 defensive rebounds, Dahlberg was JWP’s leading rebounder as a sophomore, while finishing as their second leading scorer.
Faith Nielsen - Sophomore Guard (NRHEG)
Season stats: 11.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.3 spg
Faith Nielsen wasn’t always a go-to option, but she could reliably produce on a very talented NRHEG team. Sharing the back court with the likes of Schultz, Stork and Jacobson, Nielsen finished her season as their fourth leading scorer with 333 total points and rebounder with 134 rebounds.
Katie Olson - Eighth grade Guard (JWP)
Season stats: 8.6 ppg, 1.3 apg, 3.0 rpg, 3.0 spg
As an eighth grader, Katie Olson didn’t get to play a full 28 games with the Bulldogs, but she made a big impact in the 22 games she did play in. Olson finished as JWP’s steals leader with 68 and was their third leading scorer with 190 points scored, but led them in scoring per game with her 8.6 points per game. The Bulldogs found a key piece for years to come with Katie Olson.
Aliyah Taylor - Freshman Guard (Waseca)
Season stats: 6.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg
Taylor helped fill out Waseca’s strong depth at guard and provided the Bluejays with multiple positives. With her height, Taylor was able to close out on opposing shooters and contest shots while providing the Bluejays an extra spark in shooting from beyond the arc. As only a freshman, Taylor will have many more seasons to perfect her game as a good defender and 3-point shooter.
WCN All-Area Honorable Mentions
Maddy Bulfer - Senior Guard (Waseca)
Season stats: 5.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg
Every team needs a defensive specialist and Waseca’s lone senior in Maddy Bulfer was just that. Bulfer routinely guarded some of the opposition's top players while also being able to add in a couple of buckets every game, which includes a season high of 21 points against Chatfield.
Avery Madsen - Junior Guard (Waseca)
Season stats: 5.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Avery Madsen was able to hold down multiple different roles for the Bluejays throughout the season. She was able to play down close to the hoop, contest shots and grab some rebounds as one of Waseca’s best rebounders. Offensively, Madsen could also provide a spark when needed with her ability to shoot from beyond the arc.
Alison Olson - Sophomore Guard (JWP)
Season stats: 6.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 2.0 spg
Much like Katie, Alison Olson missed out on a couple of games with the Bulldogs, but still helped out when she was on the court. In her 24 games played, Olson recorded the fifth most points by a Bulldogs with 158 and was one of their top leaders when it came to steals with 51 steals, which ranked third on the team.