The Bluejays boys basketball team pulled off an 80-62 victory over Faribault on Tuesday night as they were able to go on a 19-0 lead in the final seven minutes to pull away.
“We had success scoring the ball inside. Morgan went on a nice run of scoring in the second half,” coach Seth Anderson said. “We didn't defend with enough energy and attention and it got us into a battle down the stretch. It was nice to finally see us go on a run. Morgan and Dufault both picked up their third foul late in the first half which gave us some trouble too.”
Andrew Morgan lit it up from the floor, going 17-23 and finishing with 38 points. Morgan also went 4-7 from the line with a whopping 18 rebounds and two blocks. Junior Kyreese Willingham poured in 26 points and went 8-19 from the field. He went 6-7 from the free throw line and had two steals, one assist, one block and one turnover in the victory.
Ryan Dufault had another solid game as well and finished with 16 points while shooting 5-11. Dufault has been the floor general all season long and finished with eight assists, two steals and one turnover. Dufault also went 6-11 from the free throw line.
The boys go on the road to play St. James Area on Friday night at 7:15 p.m. but the bigger story for them is their showdown with Minnehaha Academy on Saturday evening. Minnehaha features ESPN ranked No. 5 recruit in the nation in Jalen Suggs and also has the top ranked center in the state with seven footer Chet Holmgren. Suggs has committed to Gonzaga for next fall and Holmgren is currently undefeated.
This matchup is undoubtedly Waseca’s biggest matchup of the year and after one hour of presale tickets the Bluejays have already sold 485 as of Thursday afternoon. It is a tall order for the Bluejay’s on Saturday night but as they continue their strong season they will look to knock off arguably one of the best teams the country has to offer.