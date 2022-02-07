The color green has never been closely associated with either the Waseca Bluejays or their Big South Conference foes in the Fairmont Cardinals. Waseca’s threads feature royal blue and gold while Fairmont supports cardinal and white. Friday night, however, green is what mattered the most.
While on the ice, the Bluejays were ultimately outlasted in a battle of high-scoring offenses with an 11-10 overtime loss to the Cardinals, the day was all about honoring the life of Ethan Shane Delaske.
Delaske, a Janesville native, passed away at the age of five after years of surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation and antibody treatments during his fight against neuroblastoma cancer.
Feeling a family and a community left in mourning, Waseca boys hockey head coach Chris Storey and the Bluejays helped set up a night to honor Ethan’s life, commemorate the fighting spirit he left behind and aid the Delaske-Hollerman family in a time of need.
“We had found out what had happened to Ethan and it was something that we’ve been planning out for awhile and let the family do their grieving,” Storey said. “As a hockey team, or a basketball team or a wrestling team, you’re going to support your community and we’re the ones that are visible, so we’re going to bring [Ethan’s] memory in front of the world if possible.”
Walking into the Waseca Community Arena, a donation box was set up alongside a picture of Ethan with all of the donation proceedings being given directly to the Delaske-Hollerman family. Directly behind the table with the donation box was a poster board with pictures of Ethan and big text reading ‘REMEMBERING ETHAN’ that greeted fans walking into the ice rink.
Before the game started, a moment of silence was held for Ethan before his family was welcomed onto the ice for an honorary puck drop.
“Ethan had the biggest smile and loved John Deere tractors. We ask that you wear John Deere Green and a big smile as we welcome Ethan’s family to the ice with an honorary puck drop to start the game,” the Waseca Hockey Association mentioned in its announcement about the event.
One of Ethan’s loves was the green John Deere tractors, so the Bluejays knew it needed to incorporate one of his passions into their game attire. Waseca skaters wore green tape around their right legs with “ETHAN” written on it, while Storey and assistant coach Brad Dushaw wore green John Deere shirts on the bench.
What made the night even more special was the visiting players, coaches and families from Fairmont also partaking in celebrating Ethan’s life by bringing their own green gear.
The Cardinals wore green John Deere practice jerseys during warmups and when it came time for the game, every player supported green stick tape while coaches and fans wore their own green attire.
“All I can say is that Fairmont was a class act, it’s not very often you have a road team come into your building and support you like that,” Storey said.
On the ice, Waseca locked into an intense battle that featured drastic lead changes through 21 combined goals and five different skaters notching hat tricks.
The Bluejays came out to a blazing hot start with junior forward Griffin Krautkremer putting the puck into the back of the net 10 seconds from the initial puck drop, then followed it up with a second goal just minutes later.
Assisting on both of Krautkremer’s goals, fellow junior forward Kyle Ahlschlager tallied a third goal seconds later before Fairmont could find a response with a power play goal. With a Seth Eaton goal with just under a minute left, the Bluejays led 4-1 going into the first intermission.
Despite going down on the man advantage due to a penalty, Ahlschlager scored short-handed to put Waseca up 5-1.
Nate Rakness scored on the power play for Fairmont and proceeded to open the flood gates as the Cardinals scored seven unanswered goals throughout the second period.
“I can’t wait to go back and look at the film and break it down, it’s never too late in the year to go look at film,” Storey said. “There’s many little things that went wrong, but at the same time, so many things that went right. If we can tilt this the other way just a little bit, I think we’ll be alright.”
Once up 5-1 and now down 8-5 five heading into the third period, the Bluejays needed to harness some of the dynamic goal-scoring they saw in the first period.
Ahlschlager scored his second short-handed goal within a minute of a period starting, but was cancelled out with a ninth Fairmont goal.
Freshman forward Brayden Hesch-Priem notched back-to-back goals to bring it within one score before Krautkremer recorded his third to tie the game at 9-9 at 12:26. Hesch-Priem scored his third of the period to give Waseca a 10-9 lead with two and a half minutes left.
Rakness tallied his third of the game to tie it back up for Fairmont and force an overtime period, where the Cardinals won off a breakaway chance while on the power play.