NEW RICHLAND — New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva had its fall sports awards on Tuesday evening where they recognized teams and top athletes on their success on and off the field this year. The following are the individuals who were honored by their coaches, teammates and the Gopher conference.
Volleyball
MVP Offense – Sophie Stork
MVP Defense – Cambria Nissen
Most Improved – Bree Ihrke
Panther Award – Kendall Johnson
Captains Awards – Madi Kormann, Grace Tufte, Anna Jacobson, Kendall Johnson
2nd Team All Gopher Conference – Sophie Stork
2019 Honorable Mention All - Conference – Grace Tufte
2019 Gopher Conference Sportsmanship Award - Cambria Nissen
Cross Country
MVP - Daniel Nydegger
Most Improved – Tyler Malakowsky and Torri Vaale
Panther Award – Micaela Vaale and Mia Williams
Rookie of the Year – Matthew Mueller
200 Mile Club - Daniel Nydegger and Annabelle Petsinger
Captain Award - Daniel Nydegger and Micalea Vaale
1st Team All Gopher Conference – Daniel Nydegger
2nd Team All-Conference - Tylar Malakowsky
2nd Team All-Conference - Micaela Vaale
2nd Team All-Conference - Torri Vaale
2nd Team All-Conference - Annabelle Petsinger
2019 Honorable Mention All-Conference - Caden Riewer
2019 Gopher Conference Sportsmanship Award - Daniel Nydegger
2019 Gopher Conference Sportsmanship Award - Mia Williams
Football
MVP: Lonnie Wilson
MV Offensive Back: Lonnie Wilson
MV Defensive Back: Blake Ihrke
MV Lineman: Wyatt Groskruetz
Scout Player of the Year: Charlie Nissen
Count On Me Award: Blake Ihrke
Captains: Blake Ihrke, Lonnie Wilson, Mason Ferber
All District: Blake Ihrke, Lonnie Wilson, Branden Howieson, Nick Staloch
2019 Honorable Mention All-District – Maverick Knutson
2019 Honorable Mention All-District – Kordell Schlaak
2019 Sub-District Defensive Back of the Year – Lonnie Wilson
Cheerleading
Spirit Award - Aubrey Fischer
Most Valuable Back - Lorelei Strom
Most Valuable Bases - Cassie Kormann and Brenlee Knudson
Most Valuable Flyer - Grace Kofstad
Most Improved - Mayla Soulisak
Most Valuable Cheerleader for fall season - Maggie Maloney and Lorelei Strom
Senior Awards – Maggie Maloney, Aracelis Sepulveda, Grace Kofstad