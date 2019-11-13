NEW RICHLAND — New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva had its fall sports awards on Tuesday evening where they recognized teams and top athletes on their success on and off the field this year. The following are the individuals who were honored by their coaches, teammates and the Gopher conference.

Volleyball 

MVP Offense – Sophie Stork 

MVP Defense – Cambria Nissen 

Most Improved – Bree Ihrke 

Panther Award – Kendall Johnson 

Captains Awards – Madi Kormann, Grace Tufte, Anna Jacobson, Kendall Johnson 

2nd Team All Gopher Conference – Sophie Stork 

2019 Honorable Mention All - Conference – Grace Tufte

2019 Gopher Conference Sportsmanship Award - Cambria Nissen

Cross Country 

MVP - Daniel Nydegger

Most Improved – Tyler Malakowsky and Torri Vaale 

Panther Award – Micaela Vaale and Mia Williams 

Rookie of the Year – Matthew Mueller 

200 Mile Club - Daniel Nydegger and Annabelle Petsinger 

Captain Award - Daniel Nydegger and Micalea Vaale 

1st Team All Gopher Conference – Daniel Nydegger 

2nd Team All-Conference - Tylar Malakowsky 

2nd Team All-Conference -  Micaela Vaale 

2nd Team All-Conference - Torri Vaale 

2nd Team All-Conference - Annabelle Petsinger 

2019 Honorable Mention All-Conference - Caden Riewer

2019 Gopher Conference Sportsmanship Award - Daniel Nydegger

2019 Gopher Conference Sportsmanship Award - Mia Williams

Football 

MVP: Lonnie Wilson

MV Offensive Back: Lonnie Wilson

MV Defensive Back: Blake Ihrke

MV Lineman: Wyatt Groskruetz

Scout Player of the Year: Charlie Nissen

Count On Me Award: Blake Ihrke

Captains: Blake Ihrke, Lonnie Wilson, Mason Ferber

All District: Blake Ihrke, Lonnie Wilson, Branden Howieson, Nick Staloch

2019 Honorable Mention All-District – Maverick Knutson

2019 Honorable Mention All-District – Kordell Schlaak

2019 Sub-District Defensive Back of the Year – Lonnie Wilson

Cheerleading 

Spirit Award - Aubrey Fischer 

Most Valuable Back - Lorelei Strom 

Most Valuable Bases - Cassie Kormann and Brenlee Knudson 

Most Valuable Flyer - Grace Kofstad 

Most Improved -  Mayla Soulisak 

Most Valuable Cheerleader for fall season - Maggie Maloney and Lorelei Strom 

Senior Awards – Maggie Maloney, Aracelis Sepulveda, Grace Kofstad 

