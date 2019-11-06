High school hockey season is upon us and it's time to introduce your Bluejay hockey captains, junior Jacklynn Jevning and senior Jayde Pederson. Both Jevning and Pederson have been working all off-season along with their teammates to get to this point and their excitement for the season is at an all-time high.
"Our coaches expect us to be leaders to everyone on and off the ice," Jevning said.
Both Jevning and Pederson say that their team goal is to finish the season with a record over .500 and improve as a team overall from start to finish. Jevning plays the center position and says she wants to play more aggressive this season and find the back of the net more this year. Pederson is entering her last season as a Bluejay and as she does that she is nearing the all-time Waseca girls scoring record. Pederson is currently sitting 17 goals away from breaking school record and says that is a personal goal of hers this year.
Jevning and Pederson have both done a lot of off season weightlifting with their dry land coach Jessica Stensland that has helped them prepare for this season. Along with that the team has also had practices in Mankato every week this summer to stay in shape and keep their overall game sharp. This past July the team took a five day trip where they participated at a camp in Rosemount at the Pond training facility.
When it comes to motivation Pederson says that potentially playing college hockey helps push her to improve her overall game and put together a strong senior season so she can continue her career past high school. The senior center has talked to Minnesota State, St. Cloud University and Augsburg University about possibly being apart of their programs next winter. Aside from personal goals both captains look forward to seeing the team progress throughout the year.
"We're a family. Once we step on the ice we let everything we having going on off the ice go," Pederson said.
The teams first game will be next Tuesday on the road in Faribault at the Faribault ice arena at 7 p.m.
Pederson's Favorites
Favorite food: Mom's homemade mac and cheese
Favorite sport to watch: NHL Hockey
Favorite vacation spot: California
Favorite athlete: Jack Hughes
Favorite celebrity: Kevin Hart
Jevning's Favorites
Favorite movie: Smokey and the Bandit
Favorite sport to watch: Hockey
Favorite vacation spot: Costa Rica
Favorite athlete: Jack Hughes
Favorite celebrity: Kevin Hart