The Gopher Conference is seeking to add members and one possibility is a charter member.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton is exploring the possibility of rejoining the conference. Janesville was an original member of the conference and JWP was in the conference until 2012 before moving to the Valley Conference.
The Gopher Conference provides shorter trips on average for games and brings back natural rivals like Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and United South Central.
Some of the longest trips to opponents in the Valley Conference are Martin County West, which 80 miles one way, and Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain, which is 59.5 miles one way. The longest trip in the Gopher Conference would be Hayfield at 56.2 miles one way.
“Enrollment-wise we fit right in the middle of the Gopher,” JWP Activities Director Ryan Luedtke said. “We can handle most of these schools in the Gopher. It presents us an opportunity to play some top talent in the area.”
The Minnesota State High School League calculates a school’s enrollment by taking its actual enrollment and deducting 40 percent of the enrollment that receives free and reduced lunches. JWP’s MSHSL number for grades 9-12 is 205 and makes the school the second largest in the Valley Conference. JWP has seen an increase in enrollment and expects to see similar numbers in the future. In the Gopher, JWP would be the fifth largest.
Luedtke presented information on the distances between schools in the Gopher and the Valley at Monday’s school board meeting. He said there wasn’t much discussion by the board but the board did ask what was different now from when the district moved to the Valley. Geography and enrollment numbers were two differences Luedtke mentioned in recommending a move to the Gopher.
The Gopher Conference reached out to Luedtke about the possibility of rejoining because the conference has talked with Kenyon-Wanamingo about joining. The Gopher would be at nine schools should K-W apply for membership, which would throw off scheduling for activities directors.
WEM Activities Director Jeff Boran said the conference is waiting for an application letter from K-W. K-W is a member of the Hiawatha Valley League and is obligated to the league until 2021, Boran said.
The potential shift of conferences for JWP and K-W could set off a chain reaction and more schools could seek a new home in the Gopher. St. Clair, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial and Randolph have also been mentioned as other schools to join the Gopher. If membership reaches 12 schools, then the Gopher could split into East and West divisions.
Boran said the conference would like to have a decision made in August at a superintendent conference meeting.
The JWP school board meets April 20 and its likely to vote on which conference fits best for the district at the meeting.