Saturday afternoon was going to be a tough draw for the Waseca Bluejays, but it was to be expected. After a long fight against injuries and illnesses, the Bluejays were finally getting its full roster back together.
But as Waseca was attempting to get its full lineup to gel back together, the Class 2A No. 4 ranked Lake City Tigers came through town and the established roster full of speed, size and skill was just too much for the Bluejays in their 77-56 home loss.
One big part of Waseca’s issue was finding an answer for Lake City’s leading senior guard Justin Wohlers at 6-foot-6 and junior guard Ryan Heise at 6-foot-8, both of which were just as comfortable inside the paint and stretching out the floor beyond the arc.
“Anytime you’re giving up size, that’s a hard thing to make up for and they kind of exploited that in the rebounding margin,” said Waseca head coach Seth Anderson. “We got to find a way and it’s easy to just use an excuse of ‘they’re just bigger and better.’ As an athlete, you want to find a way to come up with plays.”
The Bluejays had senior forward Elijah Breck at 6-foot-5 as the main counter for size, but primarily saw Breck patrol around the hoop.
Wohlers recorded 17 first-half points to put the top ranked Tigers up 45-28 going into halftime and helped Lake City open up its offense to other options in the second half with Heise and fellow guard Hunter Sorenson both finishing with 14 points each.
Even though the Bluejays were stuck playing from behind for most of the game, Anderson and company still saw some positives out of their roster that’s returning to full health with their on-and-off illnesses and injuries throughout January.
Freshman guard Damarius Russell has been a focus point on the offensive end for the Bluejays, but is playing in his first few games back after missing some time. They’ve also seen players like Breck and other fellow starters miss some time over a couple stretches.
Russell posted 10 points with five rebounds and three assists while Breck added six points, six rebounds and an assist. Senior guard Shaun Hulscher recorded a team-high 15 points with a rebound and a steal.
“You gotta play really well to have a chance in games like this and we didn’t play as well as we needed to, but we’re making strides in the right direction,” Anderson said. “This was the first week we had everyone back and healthy from COVID or injuries, so we’re starting to trend in the right direction, it’s just hard to notice when you play a top 10 in the state like Lake City.”
With players coming and going, Waseca had to juggle around some players, but now the stars are aligning and everyone is coming back and healthy.
Things started to click defensively for the Bluejays in the second half after allowing 45 points in the first half, they held Lake City to 27 points and outscored them 28-27.
Wohlers remained Lake City’s primary scorer with nine points in the second half with the occasional help from elsewhere while Hulscher, Brandon Pena and Parker Link all recorded five points.
Rebounding was another big issue for the Bluejays as they were out rebounded 41-22, which led to plenty of second chances on the offensive end for Lake City. Mixed with a couple of turnovers and not getting some shots to fall, the 17-point lead at halftime was too much to overcome.
Now healthy, the Bluejays continue to build in the right direction when they go on the road for back-to-back road games against New Ulm Thursday night and Blue Earth Area Friday night.