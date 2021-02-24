Former Waseca Bluejay boys basketball great and current senior at Southwest State Minnesota University Nick Dufault was named an All-NSIC South honorable mention Wednesday morning as selected by the conference's coaches. Dufault led the Mustangs in scoring this past season with 13.0 points per game and shot 45.8% from beyond the arc.
During his four years in Marshall, Dufault accumulated 886 career points and finished seventh in school history in 3-point percentage (41.3%) and eight in 3-point field goals made (175), according to the school's press release.
SMSU finished 3-8 overall and 1-6 in NSIC South games this season.