New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva found bonus points all over Thursday in a 48-21 victory over Westfield in New Richland.
The Panthers won eight of 12 matches wrestled, and each one came by fall.
“In my opinion, we could not have wrestled better than we did tonight,” NRHEG head coach Shawn Larson said. “We were expecting a close team match with a possibility of a 6-6 match split. In that instance we would need to fight for every bonus point.”
The Panthers got falls from Annabelle Petsinger at 113 pounds, Clay Stenzel at 132, Andrew Reich at 138, George Roesler at 152, Thor Routh at 160 and Conner Okland at 170 pounds to give them plenty of bonus points to avoid any thought of going to criteria.
NRHEG also won by forfeit at 120 and 145 and led by as much as 48-6 before the Razorbacks claimed the final three matches wrestled.
The Panthers head to Rochester Saturday to take part in the Rochester Century Panther Invite beginning at 10 a.m.
NRHEG 48, Westfield 21
106 — Double forfeit; 113 — Annabelle Petsinger (NRHEG) fall Bo Zweiner (W) 2:51; 120 — Nikolas Petsinger (NRHEG) won by forfeit; 126 — Keegan Bronson (W) fall Ethan Thompson (NRHEG) :46; 132 — Clay Stenzel (NRHEG) fall Caded Christianson (W) 2:36; 138 — Andrew Reich (NRHEG) fall Ty Bronson (W) :13; 145 — Agro Gushwa (NRHEG) won by forfeit; 152 — George Roesler fall Sam Skillestad (W) :58; 160 — Thor Routh fall Tyler Archer (W) 5:01; 170 — Conner Okland (NRHEG) fall Matthew Pryor (W) 1:24; 182 — Dylan Ehmke (W) dec. Ralph Roesler (NRHEG) 8-7; 195 — Double forfeit; 220 — Colton Krell (W) fall Max Seltun (NRHEG) 1:59; 285 — Dylan Nirk (W) fall Makota Misgen (NRHEG) 1:06.