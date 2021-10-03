The Bluejays were tasked with going on the road to Jordan to square off against the Jordan Hubmen on Friday in a game that saw both offenses finding success in different ways of moving the ball. Waseca won in the offensive shootout 44-34 over Jordan.
When it came to Waseca’s offense, the Bluejays essentially got all of their work down with a ground and pound mentality, racking up 386 team rushing yards. Their passing game was not much of a deciding factor in their win.
On the other hand, Jordan had the opposite experience, as the Hubmen got through the game with an excellent day passing the ball, but their run game leaving little to be desired.
Waseca’s rushing offense was led by Oliver O’Brien and Christian Rodriguez, who combined for 304 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The Bluejays also got two rushing touchdowns from Jarrett Ahlschlager and 13 carries for 86 yards out of Mason DeKruif.
Jordan’s passing offense was led by Noah Millhouse, who completed 12 of his 21 pass attempts and racked up 371 passing yards and five touchdowns with one interception.
Out wide, Ashton Sivilay led Jordan receivers after catching five passes for 177 yards and three of Millhouse’s five passing touchdowns. Alex Mizsak reeled in three receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown, along with Nate Kes who caught one pass and took it 78 yards for a touchdown.
With an intense battle of run game versus pass game, Waseca and Jordan traded blow for blow in the first half. Whenever one team would score, the other was more than prepared to respond.
When the Hubmen scored on their first drive, O’Brien punched the ball in from the goal line for the Bluejays. When Jordan responded with a second touchdown, Christian Rodriguez took the ball 55 yards to the house to tie things up a second time.
After trading touchdowns, including an 11-yard touchdown from Rodriguez and a five-yard touchdown from Ahlschlager in the second quarter, Waseca and Jordan went into half at a 27-27 stalemate.
The big difference came in the second half, where Waseca’s offense was still able to move the ball like it had in the first half, but Jordan started facing more and more difficulties from the Bluejay defense.
Ahlschalger recorded another touchdown in the third quarter, along with a second rushing touchdown from O’Brien. Those two also started leading the way on the defensive side.
O’Brien picked off Millhouse for Waseca’s only interception of the game. Ahlschalger became the heart of the defense with seven total tackles and three sacks. The team, as a whole, recorded five sacks.
The Waseca defense held Jordan scoreless until the fourth quarter, but at that point, it was too little, too late for the Hubmen, as the Bluejays didn’t miss a beat offensively.
With a field goal from Shaun Hulscher as a cherry on top in the fourth quarter, the Bluejays walked out of Jordan with the victory.
Waseca will return home Friday, Oct. 8 when they host the New Ulm Eagles for their Homecoming game.