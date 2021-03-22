Boys basketball
No. 1 Waseca 101, No. 4. Kenyon-Wanamingo 58
The Bluejays improved to 18-1 on the season and advanced to the Section 2AA south subsection championship game with their convincing win over the Knights (9-11) this past weekend.
Waseca will face off against No. 2 Blue Earth Area (15-4) on Wednesday night with the winner moving on to play either No. 1 Jordan or No. 2 Glencoe-Silver Lake in the section finals. Blue Earth and Waseca faced each other once in the regular season with the Bluejays winning handily, 72-47.
Wrestling
Waseca
Mason Gehloff qualified for the Class AA individual state tournament over the weekend by finishing in second place in the 120-pound weight class during the individual state preliminary tournament at Redwood Valley High School. Oliver O'Brien finished fourth in the 138-pound weight class and Payton Garza sixth in the 182-pound class, though neither athlete advanced to the state tournament.
Gehloff improved his overall record to 33-2 on the season by defeating Winsten Nienhaus of New Ulm (fall), Jesse Potts of Fairmont-MCW (16-4 major decision), and Zach Tracy of Scott West (6-3 decision). His only loss came at the hands of Ty Bisek of New London-Spicer, the No. 2 ranked wrestling in the 120-pound weight class in Class AA; Gehloff is ranked fourth.
The Class AA individual state tournament will begin on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. Gehloff will faced off against Mitchell Koss (24-8) on Annandale in the opening round.
NRHEG
The Panthers’ wrestling season officially came to a close over the weekend as Nikolas Petsinger, Thor Routh, Makota Misgen and Ralph Roesler were eliminated during the Class A individual state preliminary tournament.
Roesler (182) was the closest to qualifying for the state, however, a loss in the third-place match by 8-1 decision sealed his fate; he finished 2-2 on the day. Routh (152) also picked up a win, finishing 1-2.
“As far as our wrestlers are concerned, we did what we could. There is not one match that we wrestled on Tuesday or Saturday, where we did not leave it all on the mat,” NRHEG coach Shawn Larson said proudly. “When you give your maximum effort you can keep your head up. Now it is time to evaluate our strengths and weaknesses, set goals, and begin to make improvements for our next season.
WEM/JWP
The Bulldogs' season also ended on Saturday with Carson Petry — the team's sole participant in the Class A individual state preliminary tournament — finished sixth in the 106-pound weight class. Petry lost his opening match to Destin Fier of Minneota (9-0 major decision) before Eli Greenman of Canby by 18-3 technical fall in the first round of the consolation bracket. However, a loss to Simon Kruse of St. Clair-Mankato Loyola in his next match brought an end to his season. Petry finished with a record of 14-8 overall.