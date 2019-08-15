The fall sports season is right around the corner and the Bluejay varsity practices kicked off earlier this week. Some teams have announced their captains for the season and its time for you to get to know them a little better. The Bluejay girls tennis team has two senior captains in Taylor Pfiefer and Hannah Potter this year.
Taylor Pfiefer
Taylor has played at the No. 1 spot for the team for a couple years now and her main personal goal headed into this season is to improve her overall record. As for the overall team she wants the team to become closer and work harder than they did last year.
"Our coach says we kind of lacked grit [last year], which is pretty true, but it would be really cool to see our team really step up to the plate and fight hard to win our division and possibly our section," Pfiefer said.
Pfiefer has been focused on playing with people in Owatonna this past off season that help her up her game and improve overall. When it comes to senior year she is looking forward to taking it all in and appreciating her last year as a Bluejay. Pfiefer says her favorite experience in being a Bluejay has been being apart of the tennis team the last six years and that it is being her favorite part of high school.
Favorite food: pasta
Biggest fan: My mom and my dad
Favorite movie: The Hustle
Favorite vacation spot: San Diego in California
Favorite athlete: Serena Williams
Role model: "My church mentor, Sally O'Brien. She's has good morals and she taught me a lot about life. She's just a very positive person and a lot of people look up to her. She's good at what she does," Pfiefer said.
Hannah Potter
Hannah joined the tennis team last year and she is trying to play at the highest spot on the varsity team as she can. She says the team has academic goals and they also win the division of their conference. Potter includes that the team went 6-12 last year and that they want to flip their record this year into 12-6 or better. When it comes to the academic goals the team is working to finish with a 3.75 GPA collectively. Potter is also a three-sport athlete as she plays both golf and basketball as well.
"This summer I went to captains practice every week and was hitting with coach every week. It just helps because last year at this point it was my first week on the team and now having the whole summer behind me this year has helped with confidence and hitting the ball well," Potter said.
Favorite experience as a Bluejay: "I would have to say this past winter was really fun going up to the boys state tournament and being a fan. In my sport it was probably the golf state tournament this year, that was a lot of fun for me," Potter said.
"I'm looking forward to taking it all in with senior year and homecoming and just being able to have fun my last year in high school and just making the connections I hopefully have forever with all my friends," Potter said.
Favorite food: Ice cream, any kind
Biggest fan: My mom or my dad, either one of them
Favorite movie: Soul Surfer
Favorite vacation spot: Jamaica
Favorite athlete: Lindsay Whalen
Role model: My mom