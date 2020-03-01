Top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Waseca rolled to an 89-55 2AA south subsection victory Saturday over eighth-seeded Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial at Waseca High School but the Bluejays showed some rust.
Waseca (23-5) shot 50 percent from the field but went just 6 of 24 on 3-point attempts.
“We played OK but our energy level wasn’t where it needed to be,” Bluejays head coach Seth Anderson said. “We shot the ball very poorly. Sometimes a week off without a game can lead to being out of rhythm.”
Still, Waseca had five players score in double figures. Ryan Dufault led the team with 24 points. Kyreese Willingham scored 17 and Andrew Morgan added 16. Zach Hoehn and Matt Seberson each scored 10 points.
Hoehn and Willingham led the team with seven rebounds and Willingham added six steals. Dufault finished with five assists.
The Bluejays led 50-26 at the break and held the Knights in check. Just one Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial player reached double figures in scoring. Landon Lantz led his team with 23 points.
Waseca will face fourth-seeded Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Mankato East High School. The Bulldogs defeated fifth-seeded Kenyon-Wanamingo 57-43 to advance.