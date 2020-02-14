Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton slowed down Hope Academy Friday in a 73-27 victory in Janesville.
The Bulldogs (7-17, 4-6 Valley) turned up the pressure defensively and held Hope Academy to just seven points in the second half.
Head coach Eric Thomson decided to switch to a full-court man defense in the second half and it forced a lot of turnovers.
Emma Johnson led JWP with 16 points and eight rebounds while Amanda Sack finished with 12 points. Mandy Gruis added eight points.
“Emma, she just battles,” Thomson said. “She loves to compete and work on her game. She just has a nose for the ball. She doesn’t mind getting in and battling.”
The Bulldogs built a 42-20 halftime lead despite a slow start where they trailed for a time.
JWP will wait to find out who it will face in the Section 2AA playoffs.