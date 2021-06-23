The Waseca VFW season began on May 30. The team consists of 15 players between the ages of 14-16 years old. Our current standing record is 3-4. The Waseca VFW plays in a conference that consists of mostly Big 9 schools. After two losses to Rochester to start the year, the team came back and pitched two complete games for wins against Cannon Falls and Faribault. We have had close losses against Winona and Kasson Mantorville. The team also had a comeback win against Albert Lea this week.
The team has a lot of pitching depth with seven right handed pitchers and three left handed pitchers. The team's hitting has been coming around after a slow start to our season as we are scoring more than 10 runs per game in the last two games.
Our VFW games are 5 p.m. Wednesdays and doubleheader games on Saturday and Sundays starting at 11 a.m. The VFW season games will be played through July 10 and then division playoffs will begin July 17 at the high seed.
PLAYERS
1- Oliver O’Brien
2- Tyson Reger
3- John Feeley
4- Nolan Prescher
5- Grant Cox
6- Titus Mokoff
8- Kedrik Volkmann
9- Keato Roeker
10- Colton Ruedy
11- Carter Ellis
12- Ivan Pratt
13- Sabastian Teague
14- Armando Balderas
15- Griffin Krautkremer
21- Payton Garza
COACHES
Jason Reger
Kevin Teague
SCHEDULE
Sunday, May 30, Rochester Stars, Home, 11:00, L 7 – 3
Sunday, May 30, Rochester Stars, Home, 1:00, L 3 – 0
Wednesday, June 2, Faribault, Away, 5:00, W 3 – 0
Sunday, June 6, Cannon, Falls, Away, 2:00, W 2 – 1
Monday, June 7, Red Wing, Home, 5:00, L 12 – 3
Monday, June 7, Red Wing, Home, 7:00, W 7 – 6
Wednesday, June 9, Mantorville, Away, 5:00, L 5 – 2
Saturday, June 12, Winona, Away, 11:00, L 6 – 4
Saturday, June 12, Winona, Away, 1:00, L 13 – 10
Wednesday, June 16, Albert Lea, Away, 5:00, W 11 – 9
Saturday, June 19, Rochester Spartans, Home, 11 a.m.
Saturday, June 19, Rochester Spartans, Home, 1 p.m.
Sunday, June 20, Rochester Rockets, Away, 11 a.m.
Sunday, June 20, Rochester Rockets, Away, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23, Northfield, Away, 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 26, Byron, Away, 11 p.m.
Saturday, June 26, Byron, Away, 1 p.m.
Sunday, June 27, Stewartville, Home, 11 p.m.
Sunday, June 27, Stewartville, Home, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, June 30, Owatonna, Home, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7, Austin, Home, 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 10, Rochester Knights, Home, 11 a.m.
Saturday, July 10, Rochester Knights, Home, 1 p.m.
Sat-Mon, July 17-19, Division Tournament, High Seed, TBD
Sat-Mon, July 24-26, District Tournament, High Seed, TBD
Thur-Sun, August 5-8, State Tournament, Austin, TBD