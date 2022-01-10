The Waseca gymnastics team made the trip to the Live Fit Sport & Wellness Center in Fairmont to clash with Martin County West/Fairmont Area, Luverne Jackson County Central and Blue Earth Area in the MCA Invitational.
The Bluejays walked away with a second-place finish as a team with a combined team score of 133.025, which fell .425 shy of first-place Jackson County Central with a 133.450. According to coach Kim Wendland, this ranks as the highest Bluejays team score in her six-year coaching stint and one of the best placements they’ve had at an invitational.
Waseca heavily benefited from several top-eight performances in all of the individual events with four Bluejays finishing top eight in the all-around competition.
“Once I saw how many of our girls placed in the top 8, I knew we had a chance to win that meet,” Wendland said.
Seniors Jordan Hofmeister and Camryn Lynch, sophomore Haydn Lynch and eighth grader Layla Keith all had phenomenal outings for Waseca.
Keith finished as the top Bluejay in the all-around with her final combined score of 33.525, which earned her fourth place. Camryn Lynch (33.400) followed in fifth place, Haydn Lynch (33.125) followed in sixth place and Hofmeister (32.625) followed in seventh place.
Senior Taylor Flatau (30.275) and sophomore Lindy Caldwell (29.650) both competed in all four events, with Flatau taking 21st in the all-around and Caldwell taking 23rd.
For the top individual performances on vault, Keith finished in fourth place with an 8.950, Haydn Lynch finished in a three-way tie for fifth place with a 8.900 and Hofmeister tied with Luverne’s Addyson Mann for sixth place with a 8.875.
Also finishing for the Bluejays was Camryn Lynch (8.450) in 16th place, Flatau (8.325) in 19th, Norah Schimming (8.300) in 20th, Caldwell (8.250) in 21st and Katelyn Weber (8.000) in 24th.
On the bars, Camryn Lynch took third place with an 8.050, which only trailed JCC’s Makayla Hotzler (8.200) and Luverne’s Ella Reisdorfer (8.475). Hofmeister and Keith tied each other and finished in fourth place with a 7.900.
With a 7.450, Haydn Lynch took 10th place with Flatau right behind her in 11th place with a score of 7.400. Angelica Lopez (6.400) finished in 24th place, Weber (6.150) finished in 27th place and Caldwell (5.900) finished in 29th place.
Keith fell .250 shy of first place on the beam with her second place finish with an 8.500. JCC’s Payten Benda edged her out for first with a 8.750. Also in the top right was Camryn Lynch (8.150) in fifth, Haydn Lynch (8.050) in seventh place and Caldwell (7.900) in eighth place.
Hofmeister (7.550) took 14th place, Katheryn Kofstad (7.150) took 19th place, Flatau (7.100) took 20th and Kara Doyle (6.150) took 25th place.
Rounding things out with floor routines, .025 points separated Camryn and Haydn Lynch with Camryn earning fourth place with JCC’s Hannah Carson with a 8.750, followed by Haydn in fifth with a 8.725.
Hofmeister (8.300) took 15th, Keith (8.175) took 17th, Caldwell (7.600) took 23rd and Flatau (7.450) took 26th.
The Bluejays return home Thursday when they host St. James, which will be followed with Parent’s Night on Tuesday, Jan. 18, when they host Windom and Senior Night on Friday, Jan. 21, when they host Stewartville.