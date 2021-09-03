The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs volleyball team traveled to Lake Crystal to take on the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights, defeated LCWM 3-2 (25-23, 16-25, 21-25, 25-20, 16-14) in tightly contested match.
The Bulldogs touted a balanced attack with many players making an impact. Senior setter/right side hitter Claire Adams led the team with 10 kills while adding 11 digs, a team leading 19 assists as well as an ace.
Senior libero Andra Armstrong led JWP with 23 digs and senior outside hitter Sydney Gahlon recorded 20 digs and 9 kills.
Senior setter/right side hitter Mara Richardson finished the night with nine kills, 10 digs, 15 assists. Sophomore defensive specialist Lexie Dahlberg added three aces, 11 digs.
Junior middle hitter Jessa Westphal tacked on seven kills and five blocks while senior middle hitter Alexa Cords added five kills and a pair of blocks.
The Bulldogs return to the court Thursday, Sep. 9, when they travel to take on Bethlehem Academy with first serve scheduled for 7:15.