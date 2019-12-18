Blooming Prairie made it a difficult evening for the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva girls basketball team as they defeated the Panthers 65-46 Friday evening.
"Blooming Prairie played well, they are a tough team that caused some some issues. Tonight wasn't our night. We need to learn from this game and come back stronger," coach Onika Peterson said.
Panthers freshman Sidney Schultz lead the team in scoring with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Freshman Teagan Sutter also filled her stat line up with 10 points, nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal as well. Freshman guard Raquel Fischer had seven points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal during the team's loss.
Sophie Stork recorded five points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals while Kendall Johnson had two points and eight rebounds overall. Erin Jacobson strung together four points with one rebound.