It's often said that Mother Nature has a mind of her own. Well, the denizens of the American South can attest to this statement after the last week or so as the region was slammed with inclement weather, spurring chaos.
While insignificant in the grand scheme, a casualty of the south's winter storm is the formerly much anticipated matchup up between the Waseca and Stewartville boys basketball teams, which was set to take place on Feb. 25. The past tense is purposeful as the game was canceled Monday night so Stewartville and University of Michigan commit Will Tschetter could travel to the Twin Cities to take on Minnehaha Academy and number one recruit in the nation Chet Holmgren in a game aired on ESPNU.
Minnehaha Academy was originally scheduled to face Houston High School out of Tennessee — coached by former Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Miller — but, according to a blog post written on the Minnesota State High School League's website by John Millea, the team's flight was canceled due to the wintery weather. The Redhawks found an interested replacement for Houston High School in the Tigers, but there was a catch. The game would have been Stewartville's 19th regular season game, one more than is allowed during the 2021 season due to MSHSL protocols adopted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As such, Stewartville athletic director Tim Malone contacted Waseca athletic director Joe Hedervare about the opportunity and to discuss canceling the game.
"I called Joe and he said,'This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and you've got to take that," Malone is quoted as saying in Millea's story. "It wouldn't have happened without [Pine City athletic director Lisa Myran-Schutte] and Joe."
While Waseca will no longer face Stuartville this season, they will still have the opportunity to test their mettle against Minnehaha Academy. The Bluejays and Redhawks will go toe-to-toe on Tuesday, March 2 at Minnehaha Academy. The game will begin at 7 p.m.