After getting off to an early lead, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys basketball team couldn’t keep up the pace and fell to Maple River Tuesday night.
The boys jumped out to an early lead over Maple River and led 30-23 at halftime. Maple River stepped things up defensively in the second half and were able to complete a comeback to give them a 60-54 victory.
“Our first half was about as good of half that we had played all year. On offense we moved the ball well and got good looks,” coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “I thought on the defensive end we did a lot of good things and forced them into some tough shots. The second half we came out on offense still playing well and showing good patience and getting the looks we wanted, but on defense they did a good job of getting the ball inside and getting their post guys going and hit some shots.”
Lonnie Wilson led the team in scoring with 16 points and Porter Peterson followed up with eight. Daxter Lee, Blake Ihrke and Kordell Schlaak each had six in the team’s loss.
Maple River’s Lucas Doering posted 15 points and Aiden Sindelir recorded 11. Mason Schirmer has six, Ethan Mcgregor put up four and Ethan Fischer had three as well. Ben Trio put up three and Teien Murphy had four.
“We had about a 13 point lead in the second half before they started their run to get back in the game and eventually take the lead. We struggled during this run with some turnovers and quick shots which didn't help us,” Lundberg said. “We had some chances after getting down one and then three to take the lead or tie and just came up short on some missed shots. We continue to play hard and show good effort and have improved a lot since a few weeks ago.”