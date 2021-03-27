Waseca's Andrew Morgan dominated on both ends of the court during the Bluejays' 95-44 win over Glencoe Silver-Lake Friday night. Morgan finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four block. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
The Waseca Bluejays' (20-1) boys basketball team is once again headed to the big dance.
Waseca drubbed the Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers (13-9), 95-44, Friday night to claim the Section 2AA title, qualifying them for their third-straight state tournament appearance. The Bluejays have won games by 49, 43, 21 and 51 in the postseason thus far.