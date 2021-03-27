waseca boys basketball.jpg

The Waseca Bluejays boys basketball team claimed the Section 2AA title Friday night to advance to their third straight state tournament appearance. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)

The Waseca Bluejays' (20-1) boys basketball team is once again headed to the big dance.

Waseca drubbed the Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers (13-9), 95-44, Friday night to claim the Section 2AA title, qualifying them for their third-straight state tournament appearance. The Bluejays have won games by 49, 43, 21 and 51 in the postseason thus far.

Waseca's Ryan Dufault dishes an assist to Andrew Morgan during the Bluejays' 95-44 win over Glencoe-Silver Lake Friday night. Dufault finished with 14 assists. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
Waseca's Andrew Morgan dominated on both ends of the court during the Bluejays' 95-44 win over Glencoe Silver-Lake Friday night. Morgan finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four block. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
Waseca's Kyreese Willingham brings the ball up the court during the Bluejays' 95-44 win over Glencoe Silver-Lake Friday night. He finished the night with 14 points. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)
Waseca's Zach Hoehn defends a Glencoe-Silver Lake wing on the perimeter. Hoehn converted five 3-pointers during the Bluejays' 95-44 win Friday night. (Lucas Seehafer/southernminn.com)

