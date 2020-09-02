Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton is coming off a fourth-place finish last spring and will try to improve upon its standing this fall.
The Bulldogs had 59 athletes out last spring and the team includes some athletes from Waseca.
Alexandria ran away with the 7A Conference 2 title with a five-week cumulative score of 51,091. JWP finished with a 31,016.5 and had its highest team score in week one with a score of 6734.50.
This fall will be a five-week season but teams won’t have the option of dropping their lowest score of the season. The fall season is done through the Minnesota Clay Target League, the Minnesota State High School League only sponsors trap shooting in the spring.
Bulldogs coach Leigh Wehking said the athletes get well tested at the Waseca Sportsmen’s Club throughout the season because of the way the wind hits the range.
“When we go to the state shoot, everyone shot above their average at state,” Wehking said.
Ethan Moravec finished tied for ninth in the conference in 2019 with a 23.3 average and Alex Sandquist finished 18th with an average of 22.7. Sydney Nornes led the girls with a 20.5 average.
JWP typically shoots on Wednesdays during the season and receives strong support from the community.
“We get so much support from the community,” Wehking said. “We’re the lowest priced club because we have such community support with donations. It takes $250 to get a kid through the season and we charge $90.”
JWP will start the season Sept. 16 and will shoot trap first and sporting clays after that.