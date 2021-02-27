Losing is never easy, particularly when losing comes much more frequently than winning.
Repeated losses can grind down the will to continue, to strive every day to improve and to be excited for what is yet to come. No one participates in sports to lose.
But losing can build character and provide learning opportunities that aren't available with winning, especially when a team is as young as the WEM/JWP wrestling team.
The Grizzlies fell to 2-13 on the 2021 season Saturday afternoon when they lost to the Medford Tigers, 75-6. It was their third loss of their last four duals in which the team scored fewer than 10 points.
But a quick glance at the roster provides a legitimate reason as to why wins have been hard to come by for the Grizzlies. Of the nearly 20 kids on the roster, only two — seniors Jack Morsching and Kurtis Crosby, who picked up a win via fall against Medford — are upperclassmen and a whopping 15 are freshmen or younger.
Mike Richards and Adam Roesler — the two serve as co-head coaches for WEM/JWP — haven't necessarily been surprised by the team's struggles this season, due in large part to their overall youth, though that doesn't mean it has been easy to see their kids lose dual after dual. According to Richards, the coaching staff has taken the onus upon themselves to find moments within each match that could help the team improve.
"We're a youthful group and we understand our role here at this point is to find those teachable moments," Richards said. "When you lose, you're going to find teachable moments. They're everywhere. And we're going to try to take full advantage of those opportunities that we've been given."
The Grizzlies adopted the phrase "Me versus Yesterday" at the beginning of the season as a way to simultaneously acknowledge the struggles that were likely to come and recognize that those struggles will make the WEM/JWP wrestlers better in the future. "Me versus Yesterday" encapsulates the importance of continuing to move forward and improve, despite the odds.
"We talk about it everyday," Richards said of the phrase. "(The kids are) setting records every single day in the wrestling room as far as we have different conditioning drills, different warm-up drills, a lot of them we're timing them. And we're working on footwork, we're working on little things that, in the end, will result in wins. But the unfortunate thing is that the things that we do in practice, there is no magic bullet. We're not going to fix it overnight."
It takes time, along with a fair amount of blood, sweat and tears, to improve in a sport as difficult as wrestling, as the WEM/JWP wrestlers can attest. But despite all their trials and tribulations, the Grizzlies have not backed down from the challenge.
"These guys, they've taken to it," Richards said of the team's desire to improve. "I won't say that it's been easy. Missing some guys in the lineup the last couple of weeks has been brutal. And you've seen that come across [in the scores.] But a deep breath...and we can do this. We can do this, you know?"
There is more to sports than winning and losing. Yes, winning is fun and losing is decidedly not, but sometimes a little more perspective is needed. The COVID-19 pandemic has raged for over a year and with it has come massive changes to the high school sports landscape. Entire seasons have been modified or outright cancelled; how can one be too upset with losing when, at the end of the day, losing is better than not playing at all?
"In the end I think a lot of guys are thankful that we just have the opportunity to be able to compete," Richards said. "So much has been taken away from these kids over the past year, a little over a year now," Richards said with emotion beginning to bubble to the surface from deep within his core. "We're happy to be here, we're keeping a positive attitude even when it's hard. Coaches have been picking other coaches up. You start feeling the negative things and we've got to keep ourselves intact because kids are constantly learning and they're learning either good things or bad things. We want to make sure we're being the best people, we're not going to get down on each other, we're going to keep rolling forward."
The losses may continue to mount for WEM/JWP as their season progresses and wraps up in the not so distant future. But it doesn't matter. Losses lead to lessons and lessons lead to improvement. The Grizzlies are taking joy in the fact that they simply have the opportunity to wrestle; the wins will come...some day.
"We're happy that we're able to wrestle, but as we go through this, these guys are going to be better for it," Richards said. "It's varsity experience that some of them wouldn't have got if wasn't for COVID. You know what, we're taking some beatings, but we're going to survive this, we're going to be better off for it when we come out the other side."