Waseca High School announced Taylor Phelps as its next head baseball coach, Phelps currently serves as an seventh grade United States history teacher at Waseca Junior Senior High School. He is currently beginning his fourth year as an educator in Waseca.
Phelps, an Owatonna native, played high school baseball under head coach Tate Cummins for the Huskies and served as a utility player. His baseball coaching experience includes two years as the Waseca junior varsity baseball coach. Phelps has also served as the C-squad girls basketball coach under head coach Joan Conway for the past two seasons in Waseca. He has also served as a volunteer basketball coach at Mankato East High School.
"Baseball has always been a passion of mine, and sharing it with student-athletes will be a pleasure," Phelps said. "This program has great potential and I'm eager to help these young men grow as players and individuals."
He later added, "Being a teacher in the district will help build connections with current players and potential student-athletes."
Phelps also plans on building a strong foundation with the Waseca Baseball Association to come up "with a plan on growing our youth programs." When asked about his level of excitement to start the baseball season, Phelps exclaimed, "I may have downloaded an app on my phone to count down the days (188 days) until throwing and conditioning can start. March 14 can't come soon enough."