Waseca boys basketball enters 2021-22 as the Class AA defending state champions, despite some heavy turnover on the team. (file photo/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Head coach: Seth Anderson, sixth year

Assistant coach: Tim Anderson

ROSTER

Elijah Breck, 12, forward

Kshawn Coleman, 12, forward

Max Gaytko, 12, guard

Shaun Hulscher, 12, guard

Parker Link, 12, guard

John Long, 12, guard

Carter McQuery, 12, forward

Brandon Pena, 12, guard

Isaac Potter , 12, forward

Jack Schumacher, 12, guard

Nicholas Santo, 12, forward

Lucas Trumbull, 12, forward

Eddie Herman, 11, forward

Alexander Honstad, 11, forward

Jacari Jellum, 11, guard

Nolan Prescher, 11, guard

Tyson Reger, 11, forward

Addison Sampson, 11, guard

Damarius Russell, 9, guard

KEY PLAYERS/PLAYERS TO KEEP YOUR EYE ON

“It will be a very interesting year. We aren’t exactly sure what we have or who will be in our rotation. There are about 13 kids who could legitimately play minutes for us this year. We will see who wins spots during practices. We still have high expectations to play well, but it will certainly be a year of learning where we will be much better late in the season than we are early on.”

2020-21 SEASON RECAP

The Waseca Bluejays finished the 2020-21 season 23-1 overall and went 10-0 in conference play. The highlight of the season was the Bluejays 51-49 win in the Class AA boys basketball state championship game over Caledonia.

2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK

As the defending state champions, the expectations are high for the Bluejays, despite treading unknown waters with all of its core players from a year ago graduating. They will look to build a more consistent rotation as the year goes on as they figure out who will be starting and who is coming off the bench.

There are sure to be growing pains early on in the season, but there is an expectation that the Bluejays will hit their stride later in the season when things have been worked out.

COMPETITION

“I think it’s pretty wide open, but Redwood Valley, Marshall, New Ulm, Fairmont, St. Peter all have pretty good teams coming back this year,” said head coach Seth Anderson. “Maple River is certainly the favorite in our section this year with Glencoe-Silver Lake out of the North half.”

