COACHES
Head coach: Seth Anderson, sixth year
Assistant coach: Tim Anderson
ROSTER
Elijah Breck, 12, forward
Kshawn Coleman, 12, forward
Max Gaytko, 12, guard
Shaun Hulscher, 12, guard
Parker Link, 12, guard
John Long, 12, guard
Carter McQuery, 12, forward
Brandon Pena, 12, guard
Isaac Potter , 12, forward
Jack Schumacher, 12, guard
Nicholas Santo, 12, forward
Lucas Trumbull, 12, forward
Eddie Herman, 11, forward
Alexander Honstad, 11, forward
Jacari Jellum, 11, guard
Nolan Prescher, 11, guard
Tyson Reger, 11, forward
Addison Sampson, 11, guard
Damarius Russell, 9, guard
KEY PLAYERS/PLAYERS TO KEEP YOUR EYE ON
“It will be a very interesting year. We aren’t exactly sure what we have or who will be in our rotation. There are about 13 kids who could legitimately play minutes for us this year. We will see who wins spots during practices. We still have high expectations to play well, but it will certainly be a year of learning where we will be much better late in the season than we are early on.”
2020-21 SEASON RECAP
The Waseca Bluejays finished the 2020-21 season 23-1 overall and went 10-0 in conference play. The highlight of the season was the Bluejays 51-49 win in the Class AA boys basketball state championship game over Caledonia.
2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK
As the defending state champions, the expectations are high for the Bluejays, despite treading unknown waters with all of its core players from a year ago graduating. They will look to build a more consistent rotation as the year goes on as they figure out who will be starting and who is coming off the bench.
There are sure to be growing pains early on in the season, but there is an expectation that the Bluejays will hit their stride later in the season when things have been worked out.
COMPETITION
“I think it’s pretty wide open, but Redwood Valley, Marshall, New Ulm, Fairmont, St. Peter all have pretty good teams coming back this year,” said head coach Seth Anderson. “Maple River is certainly the favorite in our section this year with Glencoe-Silver Lake out of the North half.”