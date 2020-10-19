There were a lot of big plays early but St. Clair took advantage of four Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton turnovers Friday in a 27-14 victory in St. Clair.
Cyclones quarterback Mason Ward found Logan Carlson for a 53-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for a 7-0 advantage after the extra point kick.
The Bulldogs (0-2) showcased a big play of their own in the second quarter when quarterback Karson Lindsay completed a 62-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Cahill to tie the game after the extra point kick.
But St. Clair came back in the second quarter for a 75-yard touchdown run from Carlson to make it a 14-7 game. The Cyclones (1-1) extended the lead to 21-7 when Carlson found Morgan again, this time for a 4-yard touchdown pass.
JWP got back into the game in the second half when Lindsay found Jack Morsching for a 48-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 21-14.
Later in the third quarter, a pick-six helped seal the game for St. Clair. Brandon Miller intercepted Lindsay and ran in from the 4-yard line to give the Cyclones a 27-14 lead after the extra point kick failed.
Lindsay finished with 209 yards passing despite completing just 6 of 25 passes and getting picked off three times. Austin Westphal caught two of those passes for 61 yards. Cahill had the 62-yard touchdown grab and Morchsing had the 48-yard touchdown grab.
Ryder Thissen led the Bulldogs with 41 yards rushing on 17 carries.
JWP faces Cleveland (0-2) Friday in Janesville at 7 p.m.
Mayer Lutheran 36, JWP 6
Mayer Lutheran jumped all over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Oct. 9 to the tune of a 36-6 victory in Janesville.
The Crusaders put up 22 points in the first quarter and coasted after that. Mayer Lutheran rushed for 261 yards with Sam Dennis rushing for 95 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown to lead the team. Dylan Nelson also ran for 68 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Meanwhile quarterback Ty Hoese completed 7 of 13 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bulldogs scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter but were held mostly in check. JWP finished with 117 yards of total offense. Ryder Thissen led the team in rushing with 15 carries for 94 yards. Quarterback Karson Lindsay completed 5 of 15 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown. Jacob Cahill caught four passes for 49 yards, including a touchdown.