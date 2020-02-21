On a night where Waseca needed to improvise, it was the little things that helped lead to a conference championship.
The Class 2A-No. 2-ranked Bluejays (21-5, 10-0 Big South East) didn’t rebound well, made just one 3-pointer and struggled against Marshall’s press. But Waseca found a way to beat the Class 3A-No. 5-ranked Tigers 57-55 at Waseca High School to earn a third conference title in four years.
“We defended well the whole night,” Bluejays head coach Seth Anderson said. “Other than giving up some backdoor layups, our defense was really good. We made them shoot contested, deep 2s most of the night. We executed really well on offense, we just didn’t make a lot of shots tonight.”
The Bluejays shot 46 percent from the field, got outrebounded 36-28 and struggled with turnovers against Marshall’s press defense.
With Marshall holding for a final shot in a 55-55 game, Andrew Morgan forced a turnover, collected a long outlet pass before it went out of bounds and got intentionally fouled with 1.4 seconds remaining. Morgan sank one of the free throws to give the Bluejays a 56-55 lead and Waseca retained possession as a result of the intentional foul. The Tigers fouled him again on the in-bounds pass and he sank one more free throw with eight-tenths of a second remaining to seal the win.
“My mindset was if you can’t get it, just throw up a shot, hope he hits you and then you can go to the line,” Morgan said of reaching the outlet pass just in time.
The game had ebbs and flows throughout but the Bluejays appeared to have taken firm control in the second half when they built a six-point lead with 5:08 to play. But Marshall rallied back to go on a 10-2 run to take a 55-53 lead with 1:25 to play before Morgan tied it with 1:05 to play.
Waseca’s Kyreese Willingham sat much of the first half after picking up three fouls. He picked up his fourth less than three minutes into the second half but went on to score 14 of his 16 points in the second half. Willingham scored two quick baskets to start the second half to cut a 29-24 Tigers halftime lead to one. Later, a Morgan three-point play tied it 31-31.
As the teams traded baskets, a smart play by Ryan Dufault helped fuel the Bluejays to a 9-2 run to gain a 44-38 lead. Dufault dove for a loose ball near the Marshall bench and got to it in time to throw it off a Tigers player before he slid out of bounds.
“We made enough plays and made them uncomfortable enough or we came away with enough loose balls,” Anderson said.
Dufault finished with 12 points but half of those came within the first three minutes of the game as Waseca built a 15-4 lead seven minutes into the game.
Marshall countered with its press defense that caused the Bluejays fits. The Tigers went on an 8-0 run to make it a five-point game and later closed the first half on a 15-5 run for a five-point lead.
“Anytime you’re going against tall, lanky athletes, anything that seems normal, seems a lot more difficult,” Anderson said of the 1-2-2 trap defense Marshall played. “They elevate it and they’re good with it. It’s not that they’re going and attacking you with a double team, they’re covering other people up and you’re kind of hesitant to not dribble into the trap. It’s kind of a cat and mouse game.”
The win makes up for a 70-59 loss to Marshall back on Feb. 1 in Marshall. Waseca hasn’t lost since that game and has built a six-game winning streak. The Bluejays will put that streak on the line Saturday against Class 2A No. 5-ranked Minneapolis North at 7:30 p.m. in Waseca.
Marshall’s Matthew Hmielewski had 21 in the first meeting but Waseca held him to just nine points. Josh Baker had 17 in the first meeting but finished with just six Friday. Bryce Lance led the Tigers Friday with 18 points and Noah Peutz added 13.
“It kind of stung a little more so we wanted to get this one a little more,” Morgan said of the previous loss to Marshall.