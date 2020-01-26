New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva bounced back Saturday with a 50-45 victory over Hayfield in New Richland to snap a three-game skid.
The Panthers (9-8, 4-5 Gopher) got 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists from Sophie Stork to push them past the .500 mark for the first time since Jan. 14. Faith Nielsen added 12 points while Sidney Schults had six points, five rebounds and three assists.
“Hayfield does the little things well--defensively they are tough and aggressive and offensively they are patient and really make us work on defense,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said. “We were a little flustered at times in the first half and rushed some shots.”
The Panthers trailed 22-21 at halftime to the Vikings (9-9, 2-7 Gopher) but turned things around offensively in the second half.
“The second half we moved better offensively,” Peterson said. “Defensively we still had some breakdowns but we are continuing to improve each week.”