The Bluejay girls gymnastics squad competed against Byron Tuesday evening where they were defeated by a final team score of 126.875-115.575.
In the vault competition, Emily Farley finished in fifth place and scored an 8.15. Jordan Hofmeister took seventh and Rachel Scheffert claimed eighth with scores of 7.9 and 7.8. Taylor Flatau took ninth with a 7.8 and Sarah Kummerfeldt closed out the team in 10th with a score of 7.65.
In the bars competition, Hofmeister came in third overall with a score of 7.55. Taylor Flatau took seventh place with a score of 6.8 and Brooklyn Flatau came in eighth with a score of 6.6. Scheffert finished in ninth with a score of 6.55 and Farley took tenth with a score of 6.05.
During the beam event senior captain Maddy Reyes took fifth recording a score of 6.8 and Kummerfeldt finished behind her with a score of 6.4. Farley came in seventh posting a score of 5.95 and Hofmeister came in ninth with a 5.75. Kara Doyle rounded out the Bluejays with a score of 4.85.
Farley put together a top-four performance in the floor event with a score of 8.2. Taylor Flatau came in seventh with a score of 7.8 and Hofmeister took eight with a 7.75. Kummerfeldt took recording a score of 7.675 and Brooklyn Flatau finished in 10th posting a score of 7.6