Boys hockey
Submission from Waseca native Angie Wilson (lightly edited for clarity):
"Waseca's Squirt B hockey team traveled to Luverne for a tournament. Winning all 4 games, the boys played Buffalo for the championship and won 5-2. The boys played as a team. Their passing game, communication on the ice, defense, ability to cover for each other, and transition during the game along with the coaching won the tournament. Waseca's goalie Wyatt Bartz had his first shutout against Windom. Congratulations Squirt B!"
Girls hockey
Minnesota River 12, Waseca 0
The Bulldogs (4-4, 4-2 Big South Conference) proved to be too much for the Bluejays (0-8, 0-7) Friday night.
Minnesota River outshot Waseca 35-22.
The two teams face off again on Tuesday, Feb. 16 in Waseca. The game will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Girls basketball
Waseca 40, Fairmont 35
The Bluejays (4-4, 3-2 Big South Conference) avenged their 3-point loss to the Cardinals (4-4, 2-3) earlier in the week. Waseca has now won four of their last five games and sit in second place in the conference standings behind St. Peter (7-2, 6-0).
Waseca is back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 16 when they take on WEM (6-2, 5-1 Gopher Conference).
Hayfield 60, NRHEG 50
The Panthers (3-6, 2-5 Gopher Conference) fell in a back-and-forth affair with the Vikings (7-2, 5-1) Friday night.
"Tonight was a game of runs; unfortunately, Hayfield pulled away when we needed to," NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. "We had improved from Blooming Prairie on Tuesday. Looking to get better every day and hopefully playing our best come playoff time."
Sophie Stork led the Panthers with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Sidney Schultz (9), Hallie Schultz (6), Faith Nielsen (5), Erin Jacobson (4), Kendall Johnson (2), and Sarah George (2) also scored.
NRHEG faces off against Blue Earth Area (2-5, 1-3 Big South Conference) on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball
Waseca 83, Fairmont 46
The Bluejays (8-0, 4-0 Big South Conference) remained undefeated after throttling the Cardinals (4-4, 2-3) Friday night.
Waseca, widely considered to be among the favorites to win the Class 2A title this spring, has outscored their opponents by an average of 31.1 points per game this season.
The Bluejays will go up against the New Ulm Eagles (4-4, 2-3) on Tuesday, Feb. 16 to keep their quest for an undefeated season alive.
St. Clair 92, JWP 26
The Cyclones (8-1, 7-1 Valley Conference) hand the Bulldogs (3-6, 2-6) a convincing loss Friday night.
JWP will look to regroup Monday night when they take on Immanuel Lutheran.
Hayfield 69, NRHEG 48
The Panthers (3-6, 3-4 Gopher Conference) fell to a good Hayfield Vikings team (7-3, 6-2) Friday night, due in large part to a poor second half.
NRHEG's defense carried them to a strong start, taking a 24-22 lead into halftime. However, a 35% field goal percentage by the Panthers kept the Vikings close.
"I thought we played good defense to hold them to 22 points in the half considering they average around 70 points a game," NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said.
Hayfield came alive in the second half — fueled by Ethan Slauthaag, one of the more dynamic scorers in southern Minnesota — and coupled with turnover problems by NRHEG, propelled them to victory.
"The second half didn't start so well as we turned the ball over a few times and they came down and hit some shots," Lundberg said. "[They] got to the rim to easy and made those and even a few and-one attempts. We just never got into any flow on offense in the second half and we never could string any stops together to get the game closer than 14 at one point.
Porter Peterson (17) led the Panthers in scoring with Kordell Schlaak (13) the only other NRHEG player to score in double figures. Also scoring were Jack Olson (8), Jaxon Beck (4), Ashton Johnson (4), and Daxter Lee 3.
NRHEG will face off against St. James (1-8) on Monday, Feb. 15 before returning to Gopher Conference action on Friday, Feb. 19 against Maple River (8-1, 7-0). Both games are set to begin at 7:15 p.m.