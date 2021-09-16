The Blue Earth Area Buccaneers girls tennis team hosted the Waseca Bluejays Thursday night. Waseca fought valiantly but ultimately came up short in a 4-3 loss.
Senior Nicola DeJager earned a victory in the singles number three match, 6-4, 7-5 and freshman Takya Schoenrock picked up a win in the singles number four match, 6-4, 6-4.
Waseca's doubles victory was provided by sophomores Sarah Haley and Addie Bomsta, 2-6, 7-6(0), 10-3, as they overcame a first-set loss to earn the come-from-behind win.
Waseca is now 2-10 (0-3 in BSC-East) on the season and will host Red Wing on Monday, Sept. 20 at 4:30pm.
Waseca — 3, Blue Earth Area — 4
Singles
#1 Singles: Addison Armstrong (10), BEA def. CeCe Huttemier (11), 7-5, 6-1
#2 Singles: Marissa Benz (12), BEA def. Sarah Robbins (11), 6-3, 6-3
#3 Singles: Nicola DeJager (12), Waseca def. Allie Lopez (12) 6-4, 7-5
#4 Singles: Takya Schoenrock (9), Waseca def. Lauren Survis (10) 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
#1 Doubles: Kylie Rosenau (12)/Grace Hanson (8), BEA def. Jaidence Medina (12)/Miranda Breck (11), 6-3, 6-0
#2 Doubles: Olivia Dutton (10)/Ella Survis (12) BEA def. Mia Kanewischer (9)/Addie Pfeifer (9) 6-1, 6-0
#3 Doubles: Sarah Haley (10)/Addie Bomsta (10) Waseca def. Carol Schrader (8)/Karissa Lopez (12) 2-6, 7-6(0), 10-3