The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton wrestling team finished 1-2 in a quadrangular Thursday against St. Clair/Mankato Loyola, Maple River/USC and St. Peter.

The Grizzlies started with a 57-17 win against St. Clair/Mankato Loyola before falling 61-12 against Maple River/USC and 67-12 against St. Peter.

Keegan Kuball finished the night 3-0 in the 285-pound weight class with a forfeit against St. Clair/Mankato Loyola and a pair of falls against St. Peter and Maple River/USC.

Full results for all three duals are listed below:

WEM/JWP 57, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 17

106: Brady Murphy (WEJW) over Blake Sheppard (SCML) (Fall 1:58)

113: Brody McClinton (SCML) over Charles Adams (WEJW) (Fall 0:54)

120: Simon Kruse (SCML) over Zach Quast (WEJW) (TF 19-4 2:16)

126: Eli Kruse (SCML) over Ben Root (WEJW) (Fall 1:38)

132: Patrick Adams (WEJW) over (SCML) (For.)

138: Gavin Krause (WEJW) over Parker Osmonson (SCML) (Fall 1:47)

145: Lucas Morsching (WEJW) over Chase Bade (SCML) (Dec 10-8)

152: Isaac Quast (WEJW) over (SCML) (For.)

160: Kelton Erler (WEJW) over (SCML) (For.)

170: Jack Cahill (WEJW) over (SCML) (For.)

182: Double Forfeit

195: Avery Breyer (WEJW) over (SCML) (For.)

220: Sam Carlson (WEJW) over (SCML) (For.)

285: Keegan Kuball (WEJW) over (SCML) (For.)

Maple River/USC 61, WEM/JWP 12

106: Wyatt Walters (MRUSC) over Brady Murphy (WEJW) (Dec 7-2)

113: Isaiah Gonzalez (MRUSC) over Charles Adams (WEJW) (Fall 1:30)

120: Kolt Bullerman (MRUSC) over Zach Quast (WEJW) (Fall 1:15)

126: Braxton Simon (MRUSC) over Ben Root (WEJW) (Fall 1:21)

132: Ethan Elvebak (MRUSC) over Patrick Adams (WEJW) (Fall 1:09)

138: Boden Simon (MRUSC) over Gavin Krause (WEJW) (MD 13-0)

145: Byron Getchell (MRUSC) over Lucas Morsching (WEJW) (MD 14-0)

152: Ethan Evenson (MRUSC) over Isaac Quast (WEJW) (TF 16-0 4:20)

160: Konner Harpestad (MRUSC) over Jack Cahill (WEJW) (Dec 4-1)

170: Cooper Ochsendorf (MRUSC) over (WEJW) (For.)

182: Noah Ziegler (MRUSC) over (WEJW) (For.)

195: Collin Van Cleave (MRUSC) over Avery Breyer (WEJW) (Fall 1:06)

220: Sam Carlson (WEJW) over (MRUSC) (For.)

285: Keegan Kuball (WEJW) over Colten Berkner (MRUSC) (Fall 3:11)

St. Peter 67, WEM/JWP 12

106: Brady Murphy (WEJW) over Brock Guth (STPE) (Fall 3:25)

113: Ryan Moelter (STPE) over Charles Adams (WEJW) (Fall 0:24)

120: Charlie Born (STPE) over Zach Quast (WEJW) (Fall 1:01)

126: Deontre Torres (STPE) over Ben Root (WEJW) (Fall 1:29)

132: Evan Walter (STPE) over Patrick Adams (WEJW) (Fall 1:14)

138: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Gavin Krause (WEJW) (MD 10-2)

145: Taylen Travaille (STPE) over Lucas Morsching (WEJW) (TF 15-0 4:49)

152: Harold Born (STPE) over Isaac Quast (WEJW) (Fall 0:51)

160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over (WEJW) (For.)

170: Cole Filand (STPE) over Jack Cahill (WEJW) (MD 9-1)

182: Kole Guth (STPE) over (WEJW) (For.)

195: Kemper Eli (STPE) over Avery Breyer (WEJW) (Fall 1:52)

220: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Sam Carlson (WEJW) (Fall 0:32)

285: Keegan Kuball (WEJW) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Fall 1:21)

Sports Editor for the Northfield News.

