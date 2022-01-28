The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton wrestling team finished 1-2 in a quadrangular Thursday against St. Clair/Mankato Loyola, Maple River/USC and St. Peter.
The Grizzlies started with a 57-17 win against St. Clair/Mankato Loyola before falling 61-12 against Maple River/USC and 67-12 against St. Peter.
Keegan Kuball finished the night 3-0 in the 285-pound weight class with a forfeit against St. Clair/Mankato Loyola and a pair of falls against St. Peter and Maple River/USC.
Full results for all three duals are listed below:
WEM/JWP 57, St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 17
106: Brady Murphy (WEJW) over Blake Sheppard (SCML) (Fall 1:58)
113: Brody McClinton (SCML) over Charles Adams (WEJW) (Fall 0:54)
120: Simon Kruse (SCML) over Zach Quast (WEJW) (TF 19-4 2:16)
126: Eli Kruse (SCML) over Ben Root (WEJW) (Fall 1:38)
132: Patrick Adams (WEJW) over (SCML) (For.)
138: Gavin Krause (WEJW) over Parker Osmonson (SCML) (Fall 1:47)
145: Lucas Morsching (WEJW) over Chase Bade (SCML) (Dec 10-8)
152: Isaac Quast (WEJW) over (SCML) (For.)
160: Kelton Erler (WEJW) over (SCML) (For.)
170: Jack Cahill (WEJW) over (SCML) (For.)
182: Double Forfeit
195: Avery Breyer (WEJW) over (SCML) (For.)
220: Sam Carlson (WEJW) over (SCML) (For.)
285: Keegan Kuball (WEJW) over (SCML) (For.)
Maple River/USC 61, WEM/JWP 12
106: Wyatt Walters (MRUSC) over Brady Murphy (WEJW) (Dec 7-2)
113: Isaiah Gonzalez (MRUSC) over Charles Adams (WEJW) (Fall 1:30)
120: Kolt Bullerman (MRUSC) over Zach Quast (WEJW) (Fall 1:15)
126: Braxton Simon (MRUSC) over Ben Root (WEJW) (Fall 1:21)
132: Ethan Elvebak (MRUSC) over Patrick Adams (WEJW) (Fall 1:09)
138: Boden Simon (MRUSC) over Gavin Krause (WEJW) (MD 13-0)
145: Byron Getchell (MRUSC) over Lucas Morsching (WEJW) (MD 14-0)
152: Ethan Evenson (MRUSC) over Isaac Quast (WEJW) (TF 16-0 4:20)
160: Konner Harpestad (MRUSC) over Jack Cahill (WEJW) (Dec 4-1)
170: Cooper Ochsendorf (MRUSC) over (WEJW) (For.)
182: Noah Ziegler (MRUSC) over (WEJW) (For.)
195: Collin Van Cleave (MRUSC) over Avery Breyer (WEJW) (Fall 1:06)
220: Sam Carlson (WEJW) over (MRUSC) (For.)
285: Keegan Kuball (WEJW) over Colten Berkner (MRUSC) (Fall 3:11)
St. Peter 67, WEM/JWP 12
106: Brady Murphy (WEJW) over Brock Guth (STPE) (Fall 3:25)
113: Ryan Moelter (STPE) over Charles Adams (WEJW) (Fall 0:24)
120: Charlie Born (STPE) over Zach Quast (WEJW) (Fall 1:01)
126: Deontre Torres (STPE) over Ben Root (WEJW) (Fall 1:29)
132: Evan Walter (STPE) over Patrick Adams (WEJW) (Fall 1:14)
138: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Gavin Krause (WEJW) (MD 10-2)
145: Taylen Travaille (STPE) over Lucas Morsching (WEJW) (TF 15-0 4:49)
152: Harold Born (STPE) over Isaac Quast (WEJW) (Fall 0:51)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over (WEJW) (For.)
170: Cole Filand (STPE) over Jack Cahill (WEJW) (MD 9-1)
182: Kole Guth (STPE) over (WEJW) (For.)
195: Kemper Eli (STPE) over Avery Breyer (WEJW) (Fall 1:52)
220: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Sam Carlson (WEJW) (Fall 0:32)
285: Keegan Kuball (WEJW) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Fall 1:21)