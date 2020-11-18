Second-seeded Maple River shut down seventh-seeded Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Tuesday night 20-0 in Mapleton to begin the Section 2AA playoffs.
The Eagles (5-2) held the Bulldogs (2-5) to 103 yards of total offense and just eight first downs. JWP also committed four turnovers.
Cooper Ochsendorf scored from 4 yards out in the first quarter to give Maple River a 7-0 lead after the extra-point kick. Then Boden Simon added to the lead with a 3-yard touchdown run later in the quarter to make it 14-0.
Ochsendorf added his second touchdown of the game in the third quarter with a 6-yard run. Ochsendorf finished with 90 yards on 16 carries and Simon ran for 94 yards on 22 carries. The Eagles finished with 244 yards of total offense.
Jack Morsching led JWP with 50 yards rushing on 21 carries. Quarterback Karson Lindsay completed just 4 of 18 passes for 63 yards.
Morsching led the Bulldogs defensively with 12 tackles and Ethan Rider had 11.