A promising first half faded into a troublesome second half Friday for Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in a 61-49 loss to St. Clair in St. Clair.
The Bulldogs (9-12, 4-5 Valley) held a 31-30 lead at halftime but the Cyclones (15-6, 7-2 Valley) swirled to a 21-0 run to start the second half.
“We kind of fought back but never got closer than 12,” JWP head coach Nick James said. “We had too many turnovers and we couldn’t find the basket. Turnovers killed us tonight.”
The Bulldogs had 15 turnovers in the game despite shooting 51 percent from the field. Ben Schrom scored a team-high 16 points. Dylan Rinehart finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Kobe Weimert had nine assists and five steals.
JWP went just 6 of 18 on 3-pointers and shot 5 of 13 on free throws.
The Bulldogs will take place in the Valley Conference Showcase Monday against an opponent to be determined based on seeding.