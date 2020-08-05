Waseca’s season came to end Sunday following a 12-4 loss to Winona in the loser’s bracket of the Region 5C playoffs in Red Wing.
The Braves fell 7-3 to Stewartville Saturday in Cannon Falls to move to the loser’s bracket.
Waseca spotted Winona a 4-0 lead without recording an out in the first inning and tried to play catch up the rest of the game. The Braves trailed 7-0 before they got their first run of the game in the sixth inning. Kelvin Nelson reached on a bunt single and scored on a base hit from Sheldon Gant to make it 7-1.
Winona added a run in the top of the seventh to make it 8-1 before Waseca got a rally going in the eighth inning. The first four hitters reached base with Gant collecting his second RBI of the game. Zach Hoehn also brought in a run with a hit. Nelson, Grant and Hoehn all finished 2-for-4 for the Braves, who had nine hits in the game.
Lee Trocinski struck out eight in his start for Winona and he walked just one. The Chiefs later lost 9-2 to Lake City in an elimination game.
“It was a little disappointing to lose both games this weekend, especially the Winona game, which we were confident we could win,” Tink Larson said.
Erik Simmons started for Waseca against Winona but couldn’t get out of the first inning. He gave up four runs on five hits before Gant threw five innings of relief. Gant gave up three runs on four hits, struck out nine and walked three. Hoehn threw the final four innings and gave up five runs on five hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
“Overall, we were better this year than we have been the past couple of years and we will be even better next year so we are looking forward to the start of a new season,” Larson said.