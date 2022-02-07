The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys basketball team was tasked with keeping up with the Class 1A No. 1 ranked Hayfield Vikings and put up a valiant effort in the Panthers’ 80-57 loss.
According to NRHEG boys head coach Isaiah Lundberg, the Panthers recorded one of their best offensive first halves of the season with 31 points heading into halftime, but the Vikings led 43-31.
NRHEG clawed its way back into the game and cut Hayfield’s lead down to five points, but a couple of miscues opened the door for the Vikings to jump back out to another strong lead.
“Sometimes you look at a score and it doesn’t tell the whole story of the game,” Lundberg said. “With ten minutes or so to go in the game we were down five and playing with the number one ranked team in the Class A. Just little things kept us from keeping up with them.”
Porter Peterson led the team in scoring with 14 points and was followed by Daxter Lee and Jack Olson with 12 points each. Tyrone Wilson added nine points and eight rebounds, Ben Shoenrock had four points, Will Tuttle had three points and seven rebounds, Sam Olson had two points and Charlie Nissen had one point.
Girls Basketball: Hayfield 60, NRHEG 53 (OT)
The NRHEG girls were close to handing the Class 1A No. 3 ranked Vikings their first loss of the season and snapping their 21-game winning streak.
The Panthers trailed by five points going into halftime at 28-23, but closed out on the short deficit in the second half to ultimately force an overtime period, where the Vikings managed to pull ahead.
“Tonight was a great game. It was a fun battle between two tough conference teams. It was a great high school basketball game that came down to the wire. Unfortunately, in OT Hayfield hit some shots and we didn’t,” said NRHEG girls head coach Onika Peterson.
Sophie Stork led the way for the Panthers with 27 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal. Sidney Schultz followed her up with 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Erin Jacobson added eight points, seven rebound and two assists, Hallie Schultz had four points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal, Faith Nielsen had four points, Quinn VanMaldeghem had three rebounds and a steal and Preslie Nielsen had an assist.