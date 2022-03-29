Clay Stenzel PREVIEW

NRHEG senior Clay Stenzel returns as one of four seniors on the Panthers baseball team. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Head coach: Mark Lee, 3rd year.

Assistant coach: Aaron Phillips, 3rd year.

JV coach: Shawn Larson, 5th year.

ROSTER

Alex Dobberstein, 12, 1B/P

Ben Schoenrock, 12, C/P

Clay Stenzel, 12, 2B/P

Tyrone Wilson, 12, 3B/P

Ethan Thompson, 11, OF

Andrew Phillips, 11, CF/P

Jackson Chrz, 10, 1B/P

Daxter Lee, 10, SS/P

Sam Olson, 10, OF/P

Alden Dobberstein, 9, UTIL/P

KEY ATHLETES

Andrew Phillips — Great lead off hitter, great range in the field and all around one of the best players in the state for the class of 2023.

Daxter Lee — solid fielder, best pitcher coming off a great post season last year on the mound.

Alex Dobberstein, Clay Stenzel, Ben Schoenrock are all solid players.

WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON

Sam Olson (OF/P) — Plays solid defense

Jackson Chrz (1B/P) — Decent pitcher

2021 SEASON RECAP

Overall record of 10-13

Conference record of 7-8 (eighth place)

Playoff record 3-2

No. 12 seed and beat the No. 5, No. 8 and No. 2 seeds to finish fourth in the section.

2022 SEASON OUTLOOK

The coaches goals are to hit 10 wins, finish top 3 in conference and earn a top 4 seed for section play.

COMPETITION

Hayfield are the defending Class A champions and stand as the favorites in the Gopher Conference.

Belle Plaine, Blue Earth Area, Maple River and Sibley East make up the top teams in Section 2AA.

IMPORTANT NUMBERS

10 — players

7 — letter returning letter winners

4 — seniors

2 — juniors

3 — sophomores

1 — freshman

