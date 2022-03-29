SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: NRHEG baseball strives to finish top 3 in the Gopher Conference By STEPHEN MCDANIEL stephen.mcdaniel@apgsomn.com Stephen McDaniel Author email Mar 29, 2022 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NRHEG senior Clay Stenzel returns as one of four seniors on the Panthers baseball team. (File Photo/southernminn.com) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COACHESHead coach: Mark Lee, 3rd year.Assistant coach: Aaron Phillips, 3rd year.JV coach: Shawn Larson, 5th year.ROSTERAlex Dobberstein, 12, 1B/PBen Schoenrock, 12, C/PClay Stenzel, 12, 2B/PTyrone Wilson, 12, 3B/PEthan Thompson, 11, OFAndrew Phillips, 11, CF/PJackson Chrz, 10, 1B/PDaxter Lee, 10, SS/PSam Olson, 10, OF/PAlden Dobberstein, 9, UTIL/PKEY ATHLETESAndrew Phillips — Great lead off hitter, great range in the field and all around one of the best players in the state for the class of 2023.Daxter Lee — solid fielder, best pitcher coming off a great post season last year on the mound.Alex Dobberstein, Clay Stenzel, Ben Schoenrock are all solid players.WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ONSam Olson (OF/P) — Plays solid defenseJackson Chrz (1B/P) — Decent pitcher2021 SEASON RECAPOverall record of 10-13Conference record of 7-8 (eighth place)Playoff record 3-2No. 12 seed and beat the No. 5, No. 8 and No. 2 seeds to finish fourth in the section.2022 SEASON OUTLOOKThe coaches goals are to hit 10 wins, finish top 3 in conference and earn a top 4 seed for section play.COMPETITIONHayfield are the defending Class A champions and stand as the favorites in the Gopher Conference.Belle Plaine, Blue Earth Area, Maple River and Sibley East make up the top teams in Section 2AA.IMPORTANT NUMBERS10 — players7 — letter returning letter winners4 — seniors2 — juniors3 — sophomores1 — freshman Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nrheg Baseball Nrheg Panthers Coach Seed Athlete Sport Baseball Sibley East Blue Earth Area Ben Schoenrock Maple River Stephen McDaniel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Man receives probation after Snapchat argument turns physical Harold Lee Christensen Family turning former restaurant into unique wedding venue Dimler’s record-breaking sophomore season earns him WCN Boys Basketball Player of the Year Introducing the Waseca County News All-Area boys basketball teams Upcoming Events Mar 30 Pfeffer Wed, Mar 30, 2022 Apr 1 Senior Center card games Fri, Apr 1, 2022 Apr 4 Potluck Mon, Apr 4, 2022 Apr 4 Waseca Blue Jay Booster Club Mon, Apr 4, 2022 Submit an Event