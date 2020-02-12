Waseca, MN (56093)

Today

Becoming windy with snow showers in the afternoon. High near 30F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low -16F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.