New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva had a trio reach double figures Tuesday in a 68-29 win over Bethlehem Academy in Faribault as the Panthers continued to roll through Gopher Conference opponents.
Sidney Schultz led NRHEG (13-10, 7-6 Gopher) with 23 points. Erin Jacobson added 14 and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Sophie Stork finished with 10 points after the Panthers downed United South Central 65-27 Friday in New Richland.
“We had a rough first half with sluggish defense not getting out to their shooters,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said. “Offensively, we got in a bad habit of standing rather than moving and cutting without the ball. The second half the team came out strong and really cemented our lead.”
The Panthers led 27-14 at halftime and face Maple River Thursday in New Richland.