Waseca has some big spots to fill this season but it might have the depth to make the transition easier.
The Bluejays graduated their top singles player Taylor Pfeifer, who held down the No. 1 spot for three years, and their top doubles team of Hannah Potter and Morgan Bruhn. Waseca does return all-conference selection CeCe Huttemier and several others with varsity experience.
Huttemier held down the No. 2 singles spot last year and is a candidate to move to the No. 1 spot this season. Seniors Tanika Johnson and Emily Farley will serve as captains this season. Johnson played primarily in the No. 3 singles spot last season while Farley played as one half of the No. 2 doubles team.
“We’ve got to rebuild a little bit,” Bluejays head coach Kyle Collins said. “We have little playoffs here in practice and that’s what we’re finishing up to determine who’s going to play where. We might move some of the girls to doubles to help fill that first doubles spot.”
Waseca finished 6-12 last season and third in its division of the Big South Conference. The Bluejays will play a conference schedule that will only include schools from their division. Waseca will play St. Peter, Blue Earth Area, River Valley, Fairmont and New Ulm twice.
Grace Lapides and Sarah Robbins also return this season after playing both singles and doubles last year.
“It’ll be fun to see how the season goes after we had such a disruption in our team as we lost so many girls,” Farley said. “I’m excited to see how we do this year. We had a lot of girls join this year so we’re really excited to see.”
The team has spent the first weeks of practice adjusting to new guidelines put in place since the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s taken some getting used to but it’s getting easier.
“I think we just have to adjust to all the new rules and regulations because that’s going to be a big thing with setting your game off when you’ve been so used to something,” Johnson said.
Both Johnson and Farley said they like playing doubles and would be open to doing so this season.
“You have someone to bring you up when you’re not playing the best and you can bring them up when they’re not playing the best,” Johnson said. “It’s kind of a helpful thing.”
Collins said the team has picked up players from the volleyball team this season who could factor into a varsity spot.
Waseca started the season Aug. 24 against St. Peter and will face Blue Earth Area Thursday in Waseca.
“I’m just excited we’re getting to play,” Johnson said. “I know a lot of people haven’t gotten to play their sports and we’re getting our senior seasons, which is kind of cool.”