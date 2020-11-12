Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton running back Jack Morsching continued his romp through opposing defenses Wednesday to help lift the Bulldogs to a 23-8 victory over Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons in Glenville.
Morsching ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries five days after rushing for 153 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-6 win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
Jacob Crouch added a big game from the backfield, too, running for 125 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for JWP (2-4, 2-3 Mid Southeast Red) in its second consecutive win.
Morsching scored from 4 yards out in the first quarter to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead after the extra point kick.
Morsching then handed off to Crouch in the second quarter for a 54-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0 after the extra point kick.
Morsching trotted in from 6 yards out in the third quarter to build a 21-0 lead after the extra point kick.
JWP added a safety in the fourth quarter when Cody Gartner sacked Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons quarterback Isaac Burgett in the end zone.
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons (1-5, 1-3 Mid Southeast Red) added a fourth quarter touchdown and two point conversion when Burgett hit Mayson Grunzke for a 15-yard pass.
The Bulldogs finished with 254 yards rushing while quarterback Karson Lindsay threw for 28 yards on 4 of 15 passing.
Morsching, Jacob Cahill and Ethan Rider all finished with seven tackles to lead JWP. Rider also had a sack in the game.
The Bulldogs held Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons to 103 yards passing and just 68 rushing yards.
JWP ranks sixth in the QRF ratings in Section 2A and will likely face third-ranked Minnesota Valley Lutheran to begin the playoffs.