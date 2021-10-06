Heading into Tuesday’s first round of the Section 1AA girls team tennis tournament against No. 5 Owatonna, the No. 12 ranked Bluejays knew that they were going to be an underdog.
With a very young roster from top to bottom, Waseca didn't match up well with the veteran-led Huskies team, who defeated the Bluejays 7-0 to move on to the quarterfinal round.
“Owatonna has a very good team, especially their singles lineup,” Waseca head coach Kyle Collins said. “I was happy to see our progress.”
Despite suffering a loss in the first round, Waseca didn’t fully lose out, with a lineup predominately made up of freshmen and sophomores, some juniors and only two seniors, earning valuable playoff experience as the Bluejays nucleus of the future.
Waseca saw play from three freshmen with No. 4 singles player Takya Schoenrock and the No. 2 doubles pairing of Addie Pfeifer and Mia Kanewischer.
Schoenrock fell to Owatonna’s Emma Herzog 6-2, 6-0 in the final singles match of the day. Pfeifer and Kanewischer lost early on to Olivia Shaw and Ellery Blacker to start the day for doubles matches.
“We’re a young team, and it was good experience for them all season long,” Collins said. “We had some freshmen that really had to step up, because the loss of some players that graduated and some players that didn’t come out for the team this year.”
In terms of sophomores, Sarah Haley and Trista Steinhart made up the Bluejays No. 3 doubles pairing and ultimately lost to Liz Roesner and Allison Wasieleski in the final match of the day.
Three juniors will potentially return as the senior leadership for next year with No. 1 singles player Cecelia Huttemier, No. 2 singles player Sarah Robbins and one half of No. 1 doubles Miranda Breck.
Huttemier fell to Owatonna’s No. 1 singles player Olivia Herzog 6-0, 6-0. Robbins lost to Alex Huemoeller 6-1, 6-0. Breck, paired with senior Jaidence Medina, lost to Lauren Thamert and Ashley Schlauderaff in a 6-1, 7-5 match.
“Miranda [Breck] and Jaidence [Medina] had a very good match,” Collins said. “Sarah Haley and Trista Steinhart had a good battle. It was fun to watch those two matches and everybody else put up a good fight today, which I was pleased to see.”
The last match for Waseca saw senior Nicola DeJager move from playing doubles and take over the No. 3 singles player role in a 6-1, 6-1 losing effort to Olivia McDermott.
With the loss to Owatonna, the Bluejays were eliminated from the section team tournament, but they aren’t done with the season yet. The Bluejays will regroup and prepare for section individual play, which will begin Oct. 14 and will be played in Rochester.