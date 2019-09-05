JANESVILLE — The JWP Bulldogs showed their overwhelming power in a week one victory over Winona Cotter on Friday as they defeated them at home 45-0.
On the first touchdown of the game Kobe Weimert handed off the ball to Jacob Crouch on the eight yard line who carried it in the end zone to score the Bulldogs first points of the season. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton attempted a two point conversion and Austin Westphal helped convert it successfully after taking a hand off from Weimert.
It was Jagger Ignaszewski who scored the second touchdown of the game for JWP after running it in from the nine yard line after a hand off from Westphal. Ignaszewski also scored the two point conversion after another hand off to help put the team up 16-0 at the end of the first. It was a big day for Ignaszewski as he proved to be a big part of the offense with 21 carries for 183 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Weimert ripped off a run in the second quarter from the 35-yard line and made it to the end zone for JWP's third score of the game and then went up 24-0 after Ignaszewski helped convert another two point conversion. The Bulldogs ended the half after Ignaszewski scored a rushing touchdown from the seven yard line and he also scored the two-point conversion to make the score a commanding 32-0 going into the half.
The Bulldogs offense slowed down considerably in the second half compared to the first two quarters but were able to put up 13 points in the third quarter to hammer the nail in the coffin on any potential Winona comeback.
JWP had 21 first downs on the game in comparison to Winona's 10 and the Bulldogs finished with 296 rushing yards. The JWP defense had a lockdown hold on the Winona offense and only allowed them to have six rushing yards all game long. JWP finished with 337 yards of total offense but will look to improve their third down efficiency going forward as they went 1-8 overall.
JWP will hit the road this Friday to face Mayer Lutheran high at 7 p.m. in an attempt to string together back-to-back wins.