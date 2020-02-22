Waseca’s Luke Osweiler and Jacob Hertzog captured spots in the Class 2A state meet in style Saturday at the Section 2AA individual meet in Hutchinson.
Hertzog, ranked No. 5 at 285 pounds, pinned his way to a section title and capped it off by pinning Delano’s Matt Baker with 19 seconds left in the match.
Osweiler got a true second match at 120 pounds for a spot at state and he secured it by pinning St. Peter’s Amir Loredo-Hollon with 24 seconds remaining in the match. Osweiler got there after losing his semifinal match by major decision 13-5 to Delano’s Tyson Kroells before winning two matches in wrestlebacks. Osweiler defeated Hutchinson’s Parker Peterson 5-2 and then beat Scott West’s Tory Pumper to get a true second match.
Second-ranked Mason Gehloff cruised through his two matches, winning by technical fall each time before needing a 1-0 win over Hutchinson’s sixth-ranked Grant Peirce in the 113-pound championship.
Christian Rodriguez punched his ticket to the state tournament with a second-place finish at 138 pounds. Rodriguez defeated Hutchinson’s Payton Jepsen by major decision 10-1 and Scott West’s Colton Ball 5-1 to reach the finals. Rodriguez lost by fall in 4:56 to Tri-City United’s No. 7-ranked Caleb Whipps to finish second.
Payton Haack took fourth at 220 pounds after losing 1-0 to Mankato West’s Mason Thiessen.
Waseca’s Kaden Johnson took fifth at 106 pounds after he pinned Delano’s Cael Olson in 3:46. Johnson finished the tournament with a 4-2 record and won all of his matches by fall.
Oliver O’Brien placed sixth after falling 6-2 at 126 pounds to Mankato West’s Damian Riewe. Blake Wendland also placed sixth after he lost his fifth-place match at 160 pounds to Mankato West’s Gannon Rosenfeld by major decision 10-1. Payton Garza finished sixth at 170 pounds following a loss by fall to Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Hunter Stein in 1:29.
The state meet begins Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.