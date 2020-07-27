Waseca got a big win over Twin Rivers League leader Stewartville-Racine Saturday in Waseca by doing some of the things Waseca teams have been known for doing.
The Braves got 11 strong innings from starter Cam Madsen and he delivered the game-winning hit in a 2-1 victory at Tink Larson Community Field.
Back-to-back walks started the 11th and a sacrifice bunt moved Ryan Wangen and Erik Simmons into scoring position. A fielder’s choice wiped out Wangen at the plate but Madsen came up with a single to bring in the game-winning run.
Madsen also got the win on the mound after allowing one run on seven hits. He walked seven but struck out five.
“This was our best game of the year and our biggest win as Stewartville-Racine was leading the league,” Tink Larson said. “We played some old-time Waseca baseball tonight. We had great pitching, some great bunts and some great defense. Those things used to be the trademarks of Waseca baseball.”
Madsen scored the first run of the game in the third inning after he hit a lead-off single and scored on Rob Meidl’s sacrifice fly following a double by Cody Ulfers.
The Sharks (7-5) tied the game in the eighth inning when Tyler Nelson hit a lead-off single and Sean Hohmeister and Derek McCreedy followed with singles. A fielder’s choice brought in Nelson but the Braves wiped out a potential run at the plate to preserve the tie.
Ulfers finished 2-for-5 and so did Madsen. Chris Glynn, Kyle Waugh and Wangen also had hits in the win.
Waseca will face Hastings Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Tink Larkson Community Field to begin the postseason.
Owatonna 15, Waseca 3 7 innings
It was one long inning Friday night for Waseca in the fifth against Owatonna at Dartts Park in Owatonna.
The Aces scored 11 of their 15 runs in a 15-3, seven-inning win over the Braves. Waseca walked five hitters and hit three other batters as Owatonna broke open a 2-2 game. All 11 runs in the inning were unearned.
Waseca limited starter Kelvin Nelson to three innings in order to prepare him for an upcoming playoff start. Nelson allowed two runs on three hits and walked two. Aaron Thursdale threw 1 ⅓ innings where the Aces scored 11 runs on four hits. Ryan Wangen threw the final 1 ⅔ innings where he gave up two runs, one earned, on zero hits. He walked four and struck out two.
Owatonna took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Kodey Kiel doubled to score two runs.
The Braves (5-5) tied it in the fourth when Nelson doubled to score Chris Glynn, who drew a lead-off walk. Wangen doubled with two outs to make it 2-2.
Waseca added a run in the top of the seventh when Cam Madsen reached on a passed ball on a third strike and scored on a Cody Ulfers double.
Brandon Wolf struck out 15 in the win for the Aces.