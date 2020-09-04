About the only thing that could’ve slowed Ella Dufault down Thursday in Waseca was the cart ahead of her marking the path.
Dufault completed the meet in 19 minutes, 32 seconds to win by more than a minute to earn her second meet win in as many competitions. Sister Callie Dufualt was that second-place runner who came in at 20:58 and Evie O’Brien gave the Bluejays the top three spots with a time of 22:07. Cora McCabe gave Waseca its fourth runner with her sixth-place finish and time of 23:01. McCabe beat out Jackson County Central’s Olivia Anderson by 34 seconds, a week after Anderson beat her in Jackson.
Alayna Akers finished seven in 23:26 to round out the top five for the Bluejays, who competed in their first 5-kilometer meet of the season.
“I thought it was a better week for us than the Jackson meet,” Waseca head coach Grant Popp said. “I feel like we moved up against the Jackson girls. Our top five girls were a little closer together than they were on the shorter course.”
The Bluejays finished with 19 points, leaving the Huskies and St. Peter to finish second and third.
For the boys, it was Matt Feldkamp’s turn to win a meet. Feldkamp led wire-to-wire and finished with a time of 17:43 for first place, a week after brother Isaac won in Jackson.
Isaac finished second with a time of 18:03 while Collin Dufault grabbed third by finishing in 18:31 and Joe Feldkamp jumped up to place fourth with a time of 18:49.
Joe Feldkamp beat out a trio of JCC runners to take fourth a week after placing eighth at Jackson and trailing all three.
Addison Sampson provided the fifth time for the Bluejays after he completed the course in 19:32.
Waseca totaled 19 team points to win the team meet running away. The Huskies finished second with 42 points and the Saints placed third with 72.
The Bluejays run Thursday in St. James at 4:30 p.m.