The one thing Waseca has grown accustomed to relying on led them once again to a state tournament trip.
The No. 12-ranked Bluejays played shutdown defense while struggling offensively to deliver a 32-28 victory over Jordan in the Section 2AA title game Friday at Bresnan Arena on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Entering the game, top-seeded Waseca (24-6) had held 11 different opponents to their season-low point total and after Friday, the Bluejays made it 12.
“In the last four years, that’s what we do,” Bluejays head coach Joan Conway said. “We’ve been the top defensive team in our class the last two years.”
The Jaguars, who were seeded second in the north subsection, had 27.2 seconds left to get a basket but Waseca stood tall and forced Jordan (20-8) into a desperation shot before the buzzer to hang on for the victory.
The Bluejays needed their defense to be as stout as it was because on the other end they struggled to take care of the ball. Waseca turned the ball over 22 times and couldn’t get the ball inside to senior post Rachel Breck.
“I think the 1-3-1 (zone defense) got us in trouble a little bit,” junior guard Brittney Draeger said. “Personally for me, I wasn’t faking the ball enough and I got a lot of turnovers but that didn’t stop me from being aggressive.”
Draeger pulled in a key rebound with 27.2 seconds left and knocked down one of two free throws to extend the lead to four. Earlier she knocked down a pair of free throws with 2:10 remaining to give Waseca a three-point lead.
Draeger led the team with 10 points. Hannah Potter finished with nine on three 3-pointers and Breck finished with seven. Jaden Hiller and Gabriela Rodriguez each scored three points.
The Bluejays trailed 28-27 with 4:14 to play after Makenna Johnson hit a 3-pointer. Johnson finished with 12 points to lead Jordan. Breck responded with a basket in the paint to put Waseca up 29-27 with 2:57 to play.
“Once they pulled out that 1-3-1 they were locking down and we were struggling to get good movement out along the perimeter,” Breck said. “I think we started figuring it out when we started being strong with the ball.”
After Gabriela Rodriguez hit a free throw with 14:16 left to play, the Bluejays went nearly 10 minutes without a basket as the Jaguars rallied to tie it 25-25 with 8:59 to play. It stayed that way until Draeger hit a shot with 4:43 to play to put Waseca up 27-25.
“She settled into the game at the end, she really did,” Conway said of Draeger. “It was cool to have her not be afraid of the moment, especially at the end.”
The Bluejays will make their second appearance at the state tournament, which begins Wednesday at Williams Arena and Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota. Waseca last appeared at state in 2014 when this year’s seniors were freshmen.
“I just feel like this is a team of destiny,” Conway said. “They never gave up on themselves, they never gave up on each other. I told them they were made for this moment.”