It has been a bumpy road for the Waseca girls hockey team this season, but they came close to a win this Saturday before falling short to Windom, 4-3.
Windom came out firing on all fronts in the first period with Marissa Becker putting in the first goal of the period with 16:34 left on the clock after an assists from Madyson Fredin. Becker didn't stop there and slotted in another goal less than 30 seconds later after receiving an assist from Elly Bang.
Waseca stayed poised though it went into the second period down 2-0. With 12:37 left in the period Whitnie Norton shuffled toward the net and poked through a goal to cut the Windom lead to one. Bluejay scaptain Jayde Pederson knotted things up at two apiece after she scored on an assist from Haley Holtz with 1:28 remaining in the period.
Windom struck first in the third period as Madelyn Schumacher scored off of an assist from Bang to put them back on top 3-2 with 13:37 left in the game. The Bluejays were quick to respond and Paige Benson scored off an assist from Pederson less than a minute later to tie things back up at three apiece.
The game went back-and-forth until the final 3 minutes and Bang scored off an assist from Meakin Bang to put Windom up 4-3 with 2:50 left on the clock.
Waseca goalie Timothea Volkmer had 20 saves on the evening and 24 shots on goal. Windom goalie Kaylie Baerg finished the evening with 23 saves after 26 shots on goal. Windom committed four penalties overall and the Bluejays had six in the loss.
The girls' next game will be on Thursday at home against Fairmont at 5 p.m. where they will search for their first win.