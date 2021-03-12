Boys basketball
Waseca 71, St. James Area 41
Waseca (15-1) wraps up their regular season on Friday against Marshall (14-2). The Bluejays won the previous two meetings, 75-66 and 79-67.
Girls basketball
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 73, JWP 56
Waseca 69, NRHEG 45
The Panthers (5-12) were unable to keep pace with the Bluejays (9-7) Thursday night, who have won their last three contests by doulbe-digits.
"We played one of our best halves of basketball in our first half tonight. We competed with one of the top teams in the [section]," NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. "The second half we struggled spreading out our offense and making a basket. Waseca has a couple of tough and tall inside players. The goal was to keep them from dominating inside but Waseca had a couple of girls hit some big outside shots."
Faith Nielsen once again led NRHEG in scoring with 17 points. Erin Jacobson (13), Rhys Martin (6), Sidney Schultz (5), Kendall Johnson (3), and Hallie Schultz (1) also score.
Brittany Draeger continued her hot shooting, leading Waseca with 20 points. Camryn McQuery (12), Melady Renteria (11), Kloe Wadd (9), Gabby Rodriguez (9), and Sam Azure (8) also scored.
The Panthers conclude their regular season on Friday against WEM (14-3, 12-1).
Waseca faces Windom (11-6) also on Friday.
Boys hockey
Rochester Lourdes 5, Waseca 4 OT
The Bluejays (10-7) lost in heartbreaking fashion Thursday night, falling to the Eagles (9-5-1) in overtime. Waseca has had three games go to overtime, all of them finishing with a score of 5-4; they're 1-2 in such games.
Kyle Ahlschlager scored two of the Bluejays' goals, raising his season total to 29, two behind Dodge County's Brody Lamb (31) for the state lead. Leo Harguth and Brendan Brown also tallied goals. Charlie Huttemier led the team in points with his three assists.
Waseca concludes their regular season on Saturday against Dodge County (13-3-1).