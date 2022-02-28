When it comes to a tournament focused solely on an individual’s performance, it’s easy for teams to experience the highs and lows all at once. For the Waseca Bluejays, they fell just short of sending a wrestler to the Class AA state tournament, but on the other hand, the stage is set for a big bounce back in the 2022-23 season.
Waseca had three wrestlers finish in fourth place of their respective brackets with sophomore Kaeden Johnson (145-pound weight class), junior Christian Rodriguez (160) and junior Payton Garza (182) all having potential shots at a state appearance, but just missed out.
Johnson opened his two days of wrestling with a pin in the first round over Stewartville’s Jackson Hewitt in 26 seconds, but immediately got sent into the wrestle backs with a loss to Lake City’s Aaron Meincke in the quarterfinals.
Sent to the consolation bracket, Johnson pinned Titan Tekautz (Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson) at 3:10 and recorded a 4-2 decision over Kasson-Mantorville’s Noah Swarts to set himself up with a rematch against Meincke for third place.
A win would’ve put Johnson in a true second place match against eventual runner up Kaleb Lochner (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) with a shot at state on the line, but he couldn’t avenge his earlier loss to Meincke and fell by an 8-5 decision for fourth place.
“There’s a lot of guys that wrestled past their potential and there’s a lot of guys we hoped were going to go a little further,” said Waseca head coach Jake Janike. “It’s a very difficult tournament, it’s a very difficult competition. For us, we know that it didn’t go the way we want, but we have everyone back next year, don’t get down on yourself and don’t live in the past. We’ve got to build off this and drive.”
Rodriguez and Garza both sat in a similar boat with dominating wins coming in the quarterfinals with a 17-2 tech fall by Rodriguez and a pin by Garza in 41 seconds, but ran into losses in their respective semifinals.
In the consolation brackets, Rodriguez notched an 8-1 decision over Albert Lea’s Blake Braum before falling Kasson-Mantorville’s Dominic Mann 6-5 in multiple overtime periods during the third-place match. Garza recorded a 5-0 decision over Byron’s Beau Lorentzen, but fell to Tyler Kryzer (LARP) in a 6-3 decision to finish in fourth.
The hopes of state would’ve ultimately fell short with wins in the third place match after their respective opponents that beat them in the semifinals losing in the finals, which would have given them true second over Rodriguez and Garza.
The devastating losses may also spark some motivation to return to the mats next season and avenge their early exits this season.
“It does a lot, there’s going to be times where there’s going to be offseason work in or camps they choose to go to over the summer,” Janike said. “They’re very motivated. Very motivated.”
The Bluejays also ran into a string of bad luck with junior heavyweight Jenaro Delgado Jr. suffering a shoulder injury during his 3-2 in overtime against Pine Island’s Adam Klingsporn. After losing by pin in the consolation semifinals, JD injury defaulted the fifth place matchup to finish in sixth place overall.
Junior Oliver O’Brien lost in a close 6-3 decision in the 152 quarterfinals and bounced back strong with a pin over Pine Island’s Kason Stayton in the second round of consolations, but got caught on his back in the third round and led to an early exit with an eighth place finish.
Despite a couple of tough losses throughout the tournament, the Bluejays are still finding silver linings with the biggest being that there’s nothing stopping them from running it back in the 2022-23 season with the same roster.
“You want to be sad a little bit because it’s done, but I got to smile and look at the glass half full because we’re ready to go next year” Janike said.
Their top finishers of Johnson, Rodriguez and Graza, along with Delgado and O’Brien making returns with Johnson going into his junior season and Rodriguez, Garza, Delgado and O’Brien all returning as seniors.
On top of that, the seeds have been planted for the future of Waseca wrestling with the likes of eighth graders Matthew Veroeven, Slade Barnett and Jacob Root all stepping into varsity roles for the Bluejays.
One of Waseca’s highs of the section tournament was seeing Veroeven, while competing at a predominantly upperclassmen weight at 195, finish in sixth place.
Veroeven pinned Albert Lea’s Adam Semple at 3:58 in the first round before falling in the quarterfinals. Following a bye round and an injury default, Veroeven was pinned after two and a half minutes in the consolation semis and in the fifth place match.
“As an eighth grader, he took sixth today and that’s huge,” Janike said. “I look at other eighth grade wrestlers that stepped up with Jacob Root and Slade Barnett that stepping up and filling holes in the varsity roster. They’ve done great things for us, we can only build forward from here.”