Matchup: St. Peter (1-1) at Class AA No. 1 Waseca (2-0), 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Last game: The Bluejays raced past NRHEG 77-29, while the Saints picked up their first win Tuesday with a 54-34 victory against Kasson-Mantorville.
Last season: Waseca handed St. Peter its only two conference big South East Division losses with a pair of double-digit victories.
1. Against NRHEG on Tuesday, the Bluejays opened up a 49-10 halftime lead before coasting to the finish line. Four players (Andrew Morgan, Kyreese Willingham, Matt Seberson and Ryan Dufault) scored in double figures, but that contest might not pose as the best sample size for how Waseca attacks teams that can challenge it. In the season-opening 74-63 against New Prague, a Class AAAA school, Morgan again led the way, but this time with a more eye-popping stat line of 31 points and 10 rebounds. He was supported by Dufault, who posted 27 points five points. The Trojans were able to hold Willingham (8 points) relatively in check, but it came at the expense of allowing the other two heads of Waseca’s monster attack feast.
2. The Saints attacked the KoMets with a wave of depth Tuesday night. Three players (junior Shea Hildebrandt, senior Ethan Grant, senior Bennett Olson) scored in double figures and nine total players scored. Hildebrandt was helped to double digits by a trio of 3-pointers, Grant attacked the rim and also dished out four assists and Olson mixed inside scoring with a pair of 3-pointers. Last season, St. Peter was much more of a one-man show with Wyatt Olson inside. After the graduation losses for last season, St. Peter was in need of additional scoring beside Grant and Bennett Olson. Through at least one game, it appears Hildebrandt may be able to fill some of that scoring void from the outside.
3. Defensively, do the Saints have the chops to slow down the Bluejays? Ultimately, that’s what this game and the East Division will come down to. In last year’s two contests, St. Peter scored 65 and 54 points, but allowed 81 and 69. Pound-for-pound, the Saints were not able to match scoring blows with the Bluejays, and without Olson, they likely will not be able to keep pace in a track meet. What St. Peter showed in its season-opener, however, is that this team can defend. The KoMets finished the game shooting only 27% from the field. That might still be a moot point, mind you, because Waseca also just smothered an NRHEG squad that’s expected to compete in the Gopher Conference and limited it to 10 first-half points.